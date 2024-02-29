SeaWorld’s United Parks & Resorts confirms Orlando hotel plans

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

SeaWorld Orlando’s parent company, United Parks & Resorts Inc., confirmed the Central Florida parks will be the first to have the company’s on-site hotels.

The Orlando-based marine theme park company, during its Feb. 28 fourth-quarter 2023 earnings call, said it is targeting its first hotel to be built in Orlando — and market research showed there was significant demand for theme park hotels.

United Parks & Resorts’ CEO Marc Swanson said during the call the company has about 400 acres of developable land around its parks — no specifics were shared on the acreage around each park. The company said it is looking at partnering or licensing with brands as possible options, but there were no other details.

