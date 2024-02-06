Sebastián Piñera: Former president of Chile dies in helicopter crash

The former Chilean President Sebastián Piñera has died in a helicopter crash in the south of the country.

His office confirmed the death of the 74-year-old and said details of his funeral would be announced in due course.

Chile's interior minister said four people had been involved in a helicopter crash on Tuesday.

While three people survived, the former president was killed. The army have recovered his body.

Mr Piñera was a conservative politician who led Chile from 2010 to 2014, and again from 2018 until last year. He was also a billionaire businessman, one of the richest men in Chile.

Politicians around South America have paid tribute to Mr Piñera.

The former Argentinian President Mauricio Macri said he felt "immense sadness" and it was an "irreplaceable loss".

Ivan Duque, the former president of Colombia, said he felt great sadness for the death of his friend.