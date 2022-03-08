Sebastian County justices of the peace guilty of federal offenses

A husband and wife who have served as Sebastian County justices of the peace have both pleaded guilty in federal court to defrauding the government, the U.S. Attorney's office reports.

Rebekah and Stephen Schwartz were charged with being involved in a scam claiming Social Security disability benefits. Stephen Schwartz worked a jobwhile collecting benefits, the charge alleged.

Rebekah Schwarz holds the District 12 justice of the peace position. Her husband Stephen Schwartz previously was appointed to the position from 2019 to 2020.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's office in Fort Smith, Charlie Robbins, said prosecutors had no comment on the case.

A sentencing date had not been set. The penalties could be up to 10 years in prison.

Rebekah Schwartz' seat will be vacant and an appointment will be made to fill the justice of the peace position this month.

Tommy Camp has filed to run for the position in the May 24 election.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Sebastian County justices of the peace enter guilty pleas