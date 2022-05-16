Sebastian County law enforcement memorial service tonight in Fort Smith

Fort Smith Police Department Logo

The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office is partnering with the Fort Smith Police Department) to host a candlelight vigil and memorial service in honor of all law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty in Sebastian County.

The memorial service will honor all law enforcement officers, troopers, and deputies. The event will be 8 p.m. Monday, May 16 at the plaza of the Sebastian County Courts Building located at 901 B Street South.

Agencies that have lost members in the line of duty in Sebastian County include:

Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office

Fort Smith Police Department

Barling Police Department

Arkansas State Police

The agency heads will read the names of the fallen heroes during the ceremony.

National Police Week is May 11-17 this year. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy declared May 15 as National Peace Officer’s Memorial Day. Whatever week May 15 falls on, is considered National Police Week.

