Sebastian the husky reunited with owner after getting stuck in Kentucky sewer drain

A photo of Sebastian stuck in a sewer drain in Lexington, Ky on Sunday.

A husky and a sewer drain wouldn’t necessarily be paired together, even under the safest of circumstances.

Just ask Sebastian, a black and white husky with dramatic blue eyes who got stuck in a sewer drain located in a residential neighborhood in Lexington, Kentucky over the weekend, Jai Hamilton with Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control shared with USA Today.

Hamilton received numerous calls from concerned citizens Sunday about the husky, who had been very vocal about making his way out of the drain.

“The husky was beautiful. You really couldn’t miss him,” Hamilton said.

After spending about half an hour with the friendly canine trying to earn his trust, Hamilton and another animal control officer were able to bring up him to ground level by popping the manhole cover and pulling him up.

Husky likely wanted to meet the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”

Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control joked on Facebook that Sebastian was probably planning on meeting the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in the sewer drain where he got stuck.

The team at Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control documented Sebastian’s conundrum on Facebook, which was the first time a dog had ever gotten stuck in a sewer drain. Hamilton thinks that he may have gotten stuck chasing a small animal but isn't completely sure how he ended up there.

Normally, Hamilton has to assist ducklings that have fallen into the drain or spot cats who will use the drain to stay nice and warm, Hamilton shared with 19News.

Multiple comments on the post noted how the situation could only happen to a husky, nothing that huskies will always provide you job security.

“Sebastian had always wanted to meet the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but instead, found himself face to face with a couple of Animal Control Officers!,” the post stated.

“Happy endings” for all

Sebastian and his owner after they were reunited.

They took “spunky Sebastian” back to their facility to eagerly await the reunion with his owners, according to the post.

Sebastian was ruined with his owner the following day, after he called to see if his dog had been picked up.

“He was missing his husky and described Sebastian to a T. I sent him the video, and he said, ‘That is 100 percent my dog, Sebastian,” Hamilton told the outlet.

“We love happy endings!,” the post stated.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Sebastian the husky rescued after getting stuck in Kentucky sewer