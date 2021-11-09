Sebastian man acquitted of DUI manslaughter charges in 2018 fatal crash that killed two people

VERO BEACH — A Sebastian man was acquitted of DUI manslaughter charges related to a deadly 2018 crash after a jury voted to convict him of a lesser misdemeanor DUI offense, court records show.

Edward Wheeler, 66, of the 600 block of Bayfront Terrace, went on trial Nov. 2 facing two counts of DUI manslaughter related to the Sept. 13, 2018 crash that killed Lawrence Rubino, 67, and Teresa Calhoun, 69, both of Sebastian.

Wheeler’s attorney Michael Kessler of Fort Pierce, said his client was “gratified with the verdict.”

“He feels vindicated because he was not responsible for the death of those two people,” Kessler said after a jury voted to reject convicting Wheeler of the DUI manslaughter felonies, which carried a maximum punishment of 30 years in prison.

At the time of the crash, Sebastian police officials said Wheeler was driving a 2012 Cadillac SUV that turned into the path of a three-wheeled motorcycle killing Rubino and Calhoun. A traffic citation noted Wheeler's blood-alcohol level was 0.29, more than three times the legal limit of 0.08.

The 10 p.m. crash happened east of Powerline Road and County Road 512 in Sebastian, according to court filings.

Wheeler was arrested two months later, on Nov. 14, 2018.

“We can’t speculate on why the jury decided the way they decided,” Assistant State Attorney Michelle McCarter said Tuesday.

McCarter noted that crash experts called by the state and defense testified at trial that Rubino and Calhoun were traveling around 70 mph upon impact.

She said the jury was told Wheeler violated the motorcycle’s right-of-way and his blood alcohol level exceeded the legal limit.

“It’s a very sad case and people died,” McCarter said. “The families are very distraught. They didn’t get the outcome that they wanted.”

After the jury’s verdict was returned Thursday, Wheeler was sentenced to six months in the county jail, followed by six months of probation. He was given credit for three days for time served, court records show.

Melissa E. Holsman is the legal affairs reporter for TCPalm and Treasure Coast Newspapers, and is writer and co-host of Uncertain Terms, a true crime podcast.

