Sebastian man arrested; Sebastian woman found dead in car in New York's Hudson River Valley

WAPPINGER, N.Y. – A man has been charged with manslaughter after a woman was found dead in a car on Dorothy Heights on Wednesday, state police said.

The man and woman were both residents of Sebastian, Florida, according to police, who have not said what the two were doing in Wappinger.

The town of Wappinger, in the Hudson River Valley region of southeastern New York, is in Dutchess County, about 60 miles north of Manhattan.

Dorothy Heights in Wappinger.

Police said Victoria Barnes, 43, had "recently arrived in the town of Wappinger." She was found dead in a car outside a Dorothy Heights home around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday.

The investigation led to David Osterhoudt, 56, being arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter, a felony.

Police have not indicated how Osterhoudt and Barnes knew each other or revealed any other circumstances of the death.

Osterhoudt was arraigned in Wappinger Town Court and taken to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail, $750,00 bond or $1.5 million partially secured bond. He is due back in court on Aug. 9.

