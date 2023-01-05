Sebastian man charged in death of woman found on U.S. 1 near RV resort community

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY − A man who law enforcement officials said had been in a relationship with the Sebastian woman found dead on the side of U.S. 1 Dec. 30 has been arrested and charged in connection to her death.

Drew Leibrock, 52, of 119 Crawford Drive, Sebastian, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death and tampering with or destroying evidence, according to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office. He was jailed on $100,000 bail following his first court appearance Thursday.

The death followed what an agency spokesperson said was a domestic-related dispute between Leibrock and the woman, whose name is being withheld by sheriff's officials. She was described only as an Asian woman in her mid-40s.

Her body was found after a passerby notified authorities of someone lying off southbound U.S. 1 in the 10300 block of the road near the Whispering Palms RV Resort and mobile home community at 3:30 a.m., said sheriff's Lt. Joe Abollo.

The criminal investigation began when deputies arrived following the passerby report and they determined the woman was dead.

Detectives worked with traffic homicide investigators after it was determined a vehicle was involved in her death, he said.

According to the agency’s account of events leading up to the woman’s death, she and Leibrock were in a dispute following a night of drinking when he left in a vehicle and she followed.

Ultimately both stopped at the mobile home park, where she got out of her car. Abollo said Leibrock struck and ran over her with his car and then left.

