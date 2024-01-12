Sebastian man killed in fiery motorcycle crash in Malabar

A 43-year-old Sebastian man was killed in a fiery crash Thursday after he attempted to make a lane change that put him in the path of an oncoming van in Malabar, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said.

The deadly crash happened at about 11 a.m. on Malabar Road. Troopers did not identify the motorcyclist. The driver of the GMC Savana van involved in the crash was not injured and remained at the crash site.

Troopers said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Malabar Road just west of Corey Road with the van just ahead. The motorcyclist attempted to pass the van just as the van stopped and began making a left turn onto a private driveway, troopers said.

The 2007 Honda motorcycle hit the rear of the van and slid under the vehicle, just moments before both were engulfed in flames, investigators said. The motorcyclist was found dead at the scene, investigators reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

