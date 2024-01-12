A 45-year-old man was sentenced to more than 13 years in federal prison convicted on drug-related charges following an investigation into fentanyl and methamphetamine transactions at a Sebastian residence.

The Southern District of Florida U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday the 160-month prison sentence of Jamiey Parker, of the 100 block of Mabry Street, as part of a DEA, Indian River County Sheriff’s Office and Sebastian Police Department joint investigation, according to law enforcement records.

Indian River County Sheriff's Office at 4055 41st Avenue and 41st Street.

The conviction involved what federal prosecutors said were sales of just under 50 grams or over 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine on “two separate occasions” in March 2023.

Separate charges of sale and possession of fentanyl from undercover drug purchases in April 2023 led to a warrant for a search of the residence and ultimately Parker’s April 26, 2023 arrest, records show.

During a search of the property including the home, a travel trailer, a shed and a truck, deputies seized amounts of fentanyl, MDPV, methamphetamine and marijuana, along with an array of weapons and ammunition.

Parker told law enforcement the residence was shared by four people, but according to statements he provided to detectives found in the report, he said, “anything you find in that house or that truck is mine.”

Following the search, he was charged possession of cocaine, fentanyl, MDPV and methamphetamine, possession of a firearm or ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

One of the firearms charges, however, were dropped, according to court records.

After pleading not guilty in May, Parker pleaded guilty during a hearing in October, federal court filings show.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Sebastian man sentenced to 160 months in prison on drug distribution charge