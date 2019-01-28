Sebring comes together to remember 5 women gunned down in bank shooting

SEBRING, Fla. – Sebring Strong.

Signs declaring that sentiment gave proof of how this central Florida town of 10,000 was coping Sunday night as they gathered to honor five women fatally shot Wednesday at the Sebring Midtown branch of SunTrust bank.

What was to have been an outside candlelight vigil was pushed inside the News-Sun Center at Fireman's Field because of day-long rains and chilly temps. An estimated 400 to 450 people attended.

Investigators have said that the shooting rampage was a random act. In the days since, a reason has still not surfaced.

Family members at the vigil, some reluctant to talk so soon after the tragedy, spoke mainly about how much the family members they lost meant to them.

"She loved everybody," said Greg Warner, victim Jessica Montague's father and a former police officer. "There was nobody she couldn't help."

Hundreds of people attend a vigil on Sunday at the News-Sun Center in Sebring, Florida, for the five people that were killed in a shooting at a SunTrust Bank on Jan. 23 in Sebring.

His wife and Montague's mother, Tina Warner, said she would miss her daughter's smile and added that one effect her daughter's death had was that she was now telling everyone she met that she loved them.

"Life is too short," she said.

Both Warners said their grandchildren know what happened to their mother and were coping as well as they could.

Tim Williams, brother-in-law to victim Ana Pinon Williams, spoke at the end of the vigil in a spirited and stirring speech that touched hearts and brought those in attendance to their feet, cheering, several times.

Tina Warner, left, weeps at a vigil on Sunday at the News-Sun Center in Sebring, Florida, for her daughter, Jessica Montague, and four other people that were killed in a shooting at a SunTrust Bank on Jan. 23 in Sebring. Hundreds of Sebring community members attended the service.

"There's something about dark times," he said, "that makes the light shine brighter."

Williams, a pastor, exhorted the crowd to open their hearts and not let hate take over.

"Let's use this opportunity, as our hearts are truly broken, and allow the light to shine in our lives," he said.

After the vigil, Williams, whose wife died in November, said that to keep that message going would mean surrendering your heart.

"Never quit praying. It's the secret," he said. "It is a discipline, to keep the heart open."

Among others offering remarks at the vigil were Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackmon, Sebring Police Chief Karl Hogland, and Kimberly Dorsett, a SunTrust representative.

It was the randomness of the shooting that gave most of those at the vigil pause.

"I don't understand it," said David Crawford, a local resident since 1988. "This is a peaceful town. There was no need for this, no need at all."

Karl Beckerich attends a vigil on Sunday at the News-Sun Center in Sebring, Florida, for his friend, Jessica Montague, pictured, and four other people that were killed in a shooting at a SunTrust Bank on Jan. 23 in Sebring. Hundreds of Sebring community members attended the service.