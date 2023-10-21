Sebring girl earns Nazarene Caravan prize

A Sebring girl received a high honor from Sebring First Church of the Nazarene during an Oct. 15 service.

Maci French received the Phineas F. Bresee Medal, which is the highest award attainable in the Nazarene Caravan program. Requirements for the award are completed during grades three through six.

While in the Christian Scout-like program, French completed at least 32 skill badges – eight spiritual, eight physical, eight mental and eight social). She also earned eight core values, learned the 16 Articles of Faith and 30 supporting scriptures, read three mission education books, completed four ministry projects, and studied The Bresee biography.

At the completion of her years in the Caravan program, French recited the 16 Articles of Faith for her mother, Carri French; her grandfather, Dave Hoy; Caravan teachers Trisha Eckelberry and Diana Hoy, who is also French’s grandmother; and her Caravan director, Desiree Woods.

During the morning worship, Woods read a short biography of Phineas F. Bresee. She then read and presented French with a congratulatory letter from Leslie M. Hart, children’s ministries coordinator for the United States and Canada. Pastor Rebecca Hutchison pinned the medal, and Pastor Shannon Hutchison presented a single rose.

