Sebring High to honor 2008 graduate

.

Sebring High School Alumni Association will induct Dr. Tyler Jones into its group of Distinguished Alumni at an April 27 event.

Jones is an assistant professor in the Department of Surgery at Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut. He also is director of the trauma and general surgery clerkship and surgical intensive care elective for Yale medical students.

Clothing for Trojan students in need: Sebring students running 'store' to help out classmates

Jones graduated in 2008 from Sebring High School, then attended Kent State University as part of a Northeast Ohio Medical University program. He received his bachelor’s degree in 2010 and his medical degree in 2014.

Jones completed his residency in general surgery at Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, graduating in 2019. He then accepted a fellowship in surgical critical care at the Yale School of Medicine, which led to a position there as an attending surgeon.

Jones also serves as a specialty match adviser in the Department of Academic Affairs at NEOMED.

The Sebring High School Alumni Brunch will be April 27 at Almost Home Banquet Center. Tickets are $22 apiece, and the event will include a 50/50 raffle, with proceeds benefitting the Alumni Association’s Senior Scholarship Fund. Reservation forms are available in the February issue of The Alumni Link newsletter at www.sebring.k12.oh.us. Click on the Alumni tab. Newsletters are also available at Ashton’s 5 & 10 and Gromoll Drug Store in downtown Sebring.

Deadline for reservations is April 15.

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: Sebring High to induct Dr. Tyler Jones into Distinguished Alumni group