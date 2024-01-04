Sebring Police: Man, 49, harassed dispatchers over welfare check

SEBRING − Sebring Police say a Stark County called 10 times on Nov. 27 and threatened dispatchers.

The 49-year-old man is charged with disrupting a public service, a felony, and telephone harassment. He was arrested Dec. 30 on a warrant and remains in Mahoning County Jail on a $4,000 bond.

It all started over the suspect's request for a welfare check in Smith Township, according to Sebring Police reports.

Police said the man asked for officers to check on his 11-year-old son, who does not live with him, at a Smith Township house. He was told no one was home when they stopped at the home. The suspect reportedly demanded officers return to the house and tell him which cars were in the driveway. His request was denied.

"(He) became upset and began cursing at (the dispatcher)," the police report said.

Disgruntled over the situation, the man bombarded the dispatcher with 10 calls between 10:50 p.m. and 11:18 p.m. on Nov. 27. All of them were profane. At least one call involved him making threats to police.

Police said the man was warned to stop making the calls or he'd face charges. He colorfully said he didn't care. His final call, an officer said, appeared to be a "veiled threat" to come to the Smith Township house.

The man, who lives in the Canton area, later was arrested at an Alliance restaurant on warrants.

