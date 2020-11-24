SEC Accounting and Reporting Update Virtual Conference (February 17-18th, 2021): Featuring Experts from the Big Four and Regional Firms
We are seeing an unprecedented level of major accounting changes from US and international standard-setters. This conference will address the latest developments in key areas. Experts from the Big Four and regional firms will lead the discussion.
Learning Objectives:
Understand the latest accounting changes in key areas
Recognize the timelines and key factors
Begin to assess the effects of these standards on your company or clients
The conference will feature the following key speakers:
Jason Emmons Moss Adams, Partner
Guido van Drunen KPMG, Principal
Dominick Kerr Connor Group, Partner
Justin Silva RSM, Partner
Helen Kane Hedge Trackers, LLC, President and Founder
Lindsi Scanlan CFGI, Managing Director
Hitesh Nathani Ernst & Young, Senior Manager
Uday Devasper Effectus Group, Partner
Andrey Chepiga Ernst & Young, Senior Manager
Blake Collins Connor Group, Director
Ky Kano Deloitte, National Office Accounting Consultation
Kevin Moyers Deloitte, Tax Senior Manager
Keith Ma Effectus Group, Senior Manager
May Yu Deloitte, Senior Manager
Jon Medina Protiviti, Director
Tony Goncalves Deloitte, Managing Director
Agenda: DAY 1
8:45 - 10:15
Finance and Accounting Implications of the COVID-19 Crisis
Key considerations for stabilizing, ensuring liquidity and preserving cash
Accounting for the Paycheck Protection Program, government assistance and payroll tax deferral
Restructuring within the organization and rethinking around operating costs
Strategic considerations for executive compensation and benefits
Enhanced disclosure requirements
10:30 - 12:00
Accounting for Leases Update
Lessons Learned in Initial Implementation
Impact of the project was underestimated
Some of more challenging areas include: identifying lease population, data abstraction, implementing a platform for ongoing reporting and identifying processes and controls for applying the requirements
12:45 - 2:00
M&A Update
Industry Trends
Recent Activity
Impact of COVID-19
2:05 - 3:20
Interest Rate Reform and Currency Risk: What you Don't Know Could Hurt You
ASC 830
Hedge Accounting Update
SOFR & 848
3:30 - 4:45
Fraud and Accounting Failures
Context and perspective
Examples: Fictitious Sales or Revenue
Examples: Timing Issues
Examples: Other Issues
Agenda: DAY 2
8:45 - 10:10
Revenue Recognition Update
Where people are getting stuck within the new model
Implementation observations
Beware These Hot Spots - Comment Letters
Survey results
10:20 - 11:30
SEC Update
SEC Personnel Update
The Financial CHOICE Act
JOBS Act Implementation Update
FAST Act (aka JOBS Act 1.5)
Form 10Q Efficiencies
Interim Financial Statements
MD&A
Quantitative & Qualitative Disclosures
11:35 - 12:30
Attracting & Retaining Accounting & Finance Talent
Perks vs. Culture
Attracting Candidates
Employee Motivators
Culture vs. Sub Cultures
1:15 - 2:30
Cybersecurity Update
Protecting personal data
Smart consumer devices expanding faster than controls
Personal Health and Medical Devices
Ransomware
2:35 - 3:35
Tax Update
Interpretations and examples
Impact of COVID-19
What to expect under new administration
3:40 - 4:30
SOX & Internal Controls Update
Techniques and methods to cut costs and minimize time spent during a pandemic
Information Provided by Entity (IPE) Update
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/17culf
