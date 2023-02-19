Sec. Antony Blinken visits hardest hit areas in Turkey following deadly earthquake
Antony Blinken pledged a further $100 million in assistance to the region after President Joe Biden pledged $85 million soon after the earthquake hit.
A Florida woman working out in the gym of her apartment complex took a break to let someone in. What happened next became a test of all her mental and physical strength. Michael George has more.
After a second meeting on Thursday, the Panthers plan on hiring Thomas Brown as their new offensive coordinator.
The Carolina Panthers announced on Friday the team has agreed to terms with Thomas Brown to become the next offensive coordinator.
Moscow intends to absorb elements of the Belarusian defense industry as part of efforts to re-equip its army to support a prolonged war against Ukraine, the analysts of the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) stated in their latest report on Feb. 17.
Jabari Smith Jr. of the Houston Rockets and Josh Giddey & Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder spoke to Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek during All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City about playing against the league's all-time leading scorer in the tail end of his career.
"In the 1950s, it was more or less the case that if anything could be nuclearized, we thought about nuclearizing it," a nuclear history expert said.
Since 2014, a temperature-controlled Federal Bureau of Investigation warehouse in Indianapolis has become a waiting room for thousands of stolen artifacts and the remains of hundreds of Native American ancestors that had been dug out of the ground by amateur archaeologist Don Miller from the 1940s through the 2000s. The warehouse, where boxes of carefully handled artifacts once reached the ceiling, has emptied significantly over the last year, as the FBI has repatriated most of the stolen artifacts and the ancestors’ remains. Last November, about 450 remains seized by the FBI from Miller’s house in 2014—the majority of the ancestors—were escorted home to South Dakota by delegations from the Oglala Sioux Nation and to Michigan by the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi.
One of the injured students is an international student from China who suffered a severed spinal cord in the incident, according to his roommate.
Chicago mayoral candidate Brandon Johnson insists that his plan to raise taxes on middle and upper class Chicagoans will not drive residents out of the city.
STORY: Istanbul Fire Brigade teams said they rescued Hakan Yasinoğlu, in his 40s, alive from the wreckage in Hatay centre after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck in the dead of night on Feb. 6.While many international rescue teams have left the vast quake zone, survivors were still emerging from under a multitude of flattened homes, defying all the odds.Experts say most rescues occur in the 24 hours following an earthquake. However, a teenage girl was saved 15 days after a devastating quake in Haiti in 2010, giving hope that more people might yet be found.The death toll in Turkey now stands at 38,044, making it the worst disaster in modern Turkish history. But this number is expected to shoot up given some 264,000 apartments were lost in the quake and many people are still unaccounted for.
The subscription bundle for Instagram and Facebook, to be launched later this week, also includes extra protection against impersonation and will be priced starting at $11.99 per month on the web or $14.99 a month on Apple's iOS system and Android. Meta Verified will be rolled out in Australia and New Zealand this week, with gradual launches in other countries to follow. Meta's foray into subscription services follows Twitter, which announced last month that Twitter Blue will be priced at $11 per month.
(Bloomberg) -- Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf announced his bid to become leader of the Scottish National Party and first minister after Nicola Sturgeon unexpectedly quit on Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergNorth Korea Fires ICBM, Issues New Warnings to USBlinken Rebukes China’s Top Diplomat on Balloon, UkraineAdani Credit Facilities Expose Collateral Web Full of Red FlagsWall Street Is Baffled by the Stock MarketThe Collapse of the UK Housing Market May Be ComingSturgeon resigned after
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken took a helicopter tour Sunday of one of the provinces worst-affected by the Feb. 6 earthquake in southern Turkey and northern Syria and pledged a further $100 million in aid to help the region. “This is going to be a long-term effort,” Blinken said at Incirlik Air Base, a joint U.S.-Turkish facility that has coordinated the distribution of disaster aid. President Joe Biden announced $85 million for Turkey and Syria days after the earthquake that has killed more than 44,000 people in the two countries.
Richard Belzer, who started his career as a stand-up comedian before becoming a household name for his role as Det. John Munch in “Homicide: Life on the Street” and “Law & Order: SVU,” has died. He was 78. “Richard Belzer’s Detective John Munch is one of television’s iconic characters,” “Law & Order” and “SVU” creator […]
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star began her sentence on Friday at a Texas prison, where she will serve 78 months, followed by five years of supervised release
NEW YORK — In December of 2021, David Aujero walked out of his home in Ditmas Park, Brooklyn, got into his 2002 Honda Element and turned on the ignition. The sound that came from his car was a rumbling roar, as if someone had swapped his engine with that of a dump truck. “I thought maybe the car had to warm up a little, but the sound was really loud,” said Aujero, a video director for technology brands. When he took his Honda to the repair shop, the mechanic knew what was wrong before Aujero ste
Tiger Woods did not rule out the possibility of adding a start ahead of the Masters.
A man accused of holding a woman hostage for nearly a year was arrested and charged with kidnapping after the alleged victim managed to flee their residence to a gas station, authorities said. James Parrillo Jr., 57, was arrested on Feb. 7 in Burlington County after the woman he allegedly kidnapped escaped from the residence they shared, according to the New Jersey Attorney General's Office and New Jersey State Police. The woman reportedly told police she first met Parrillo -- whom she knew by the name Brett Parker -- at a gas station in New Mexico in February 2022 and agreed to give him a ride to Arizona, prosecutors said.
(Reuters) -Travere Therapeutics said on Friday the U.S. health regulator has granted accelerated approval to its drug to treat a type of chronic kidney disease, IgAN, in adults with a high risk of advancing to kidney failure. Patients will need to be tested for liver toxicity before starting the drug. The approval pits Filspari against Calliditas Therapeutics' Tarpeyo, which was greenlit by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in December 2021.
Pamela Anderson, 55, showed off toned abs in a barely-there cutout dress, posing “without makeup” in recent photos the “Baywatch” star shared to Instagram.