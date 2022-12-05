Sec. Antony Blinken vows support for Israel and a two-state solution in the Middle East

ABC News

Republican Ohio Rep. Dave Joyce said Sunday that he didn't want to be drawn into commenting on Donald Trump's recent call to suspend the Constitution over baseless claims of 2020 election fraud. Joyce, the chair of the Republican Governance Group, a centrist group in the House, was asked by ABC "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos to respond to Trump's post on Saturday on his Truth Social platform. Joyce initially declined to respond, saying he didn't know what Trump said on social media and that the public wasn't "interested in looking backwards."