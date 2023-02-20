Sec. Antony Blinken warns China against giving Russia 'lethal support' in Ukraine
President Biden has warned China of "real consequences" if President Xi sends "lethal assistance" to Russia, according to Sec. Antony Blinken.
"To allow this drawdown to take place has put undue stress on American resources and limits our ability to respond to an oil market spike."
German carmakers Mercedes-Benz and VW have urged the government to do more to scale up the number of electric vehicle charging stations across the country, German paper Bild am Sonntag wrote on Sunday. "To speed up the change (to electric vehicles), we need to be sure that the charging station infrastructure is being built up," Mercedes-Benz Chief Executive Ola Kallenius was quoted as saying by the paper. VW Chief Executive Oliver Blume agreed more speed was needed and that the construction of charging stations was "a common task of the economy, federal government and communes".
The Philippines' Bataan province wants to streamline systems and procedures of government services through blockchain technology and tokenization, Bataan Governor Joet Garcia told Forkast.
Multiple automakers – Nissan, Tesla and Ram – are each recalling hundreds of thousands of vehicles in the latest roundup of car recalls.
“Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd joins Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY to discuss how President Biden can show support for Ukraine and send a strong message to China during his crucial trip to Poland.
Get to know some of the Black people and groups in Rochester who have left their mark on the region.
Biden efforts to guarantee at least 500,000 electric-vehicle chargers across the U.S. got a boost with confirmation Tesla will start to open its network.
President Joe Biden is set to travel to Poland, meeting with allies to reassure them of the U.S. commitment as the one year anniversary of the invasion of Russia into Ukraine. (Feb. 19)
The president will meet with leaders ahead of the Ukraine war anniversary as the U.S. warns China may send military aid to Putin. ABC News’ Em Nguyen reports.
Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla addressed Team Giannis with an impassioned speech before Sunday night's NBA All-Star Game.
Slow German government export approvals are holding up Airbus Defence & Space defence exports worth several billions of euros, the company's chief executive said on Sunday, urging Berlin to speed up the process. He was referring to a 100-billion-euro ($107 billion) special fund set up last year to bring the military back up to scratch after Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a "Zeitenwende" or sea change in security policy days into Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Founder of the world’s biggest hedge fund founder Ray Dalio is set to be paid billions in an exit package when he retired from Bridgewater Associates last year, according to a report by the New York Times on Monday.
All financial plans are important, but Social Security benefits play a profound role in preventing elderly poverty and are paid out at an important stage in a worker's life. With that in mind, it pays...
Another gauge of inflation is coming Thursday.
The two Mavericks started for Team LeBron in all-star game in Salt Lake City on Sunday
Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of the hottest topics of 2023. ChatGPT burst onto the scene, showcasing the power of AI, and it's causing a mad rush as companies and investors pour billions of dollars into the space.
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Ramzan Kadyrov, the ally of President Vladimir Putin who leads Chechnya, said on Sunday that he one day planned to set up his own private military company in the style of Yevgeny Prigozhin's Wagner Group of mercenaries. The rise of Wagner and other mercenary forces outside the traditional Russian military command structures has raised concerns among Western diplomats that such groups could one day pose a threat to stability in Russia. In a post on Telegram, Kadyrov said Wagner, which has been fighting alongside Russian troops in Ukraine, had achieved "impressive results" and that private military companies were a necessity.
How to decide whether to start collecting your retirement benefits at age 62, at your full retirement age, or even later.
Charles Barkley said he thinks owners will lock out players before a new CBA is reached. The NBA and NBPA seem adamant that will not happen.