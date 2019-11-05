SEC backs shareholder proposal changes in win for corporations

Proxy advisory firms will be under a tighter grip by regulators and shareholder proposals face a higher threshold for votes after the Securities and Exchange Commission moved Tuesday to revise rules governing the controversial businesses.

The amendments to rules guiding proxy adviser activities and shareholder proposals split the commission along party lines, with the two Democrats on the five-member panel, Commissioners Robert Jackson and Allison Lee, dissenting.

The votes were a big victory for business lobbying groups, which have pressed the SEC for years to curb the power of proxy advisers — an industry dominated by just two companies, Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass, Lewis & Co. The companies make recommendations to institutional investors on how to vote on sometimes contentious issues such as executive compensation and climate change. Companies claim that the recommendations are often rife with errors.

"Today’s proposal simply shields CEOs from accountability to investors," Jackson said at the meeting before casting his "no" vote. "Whatever problems plague corporate America today, too much accountability is not one of them."

But SEC Chairman Jay Clayton defended the action, saying the rule changes would "enhance the accuracy, transparency and effectiveness of our proxy voting system."

The biggest change adopted by the SEC will increase the various thresholds for submission and resubmission of shareholder proposals.

The original rules required a stockholder to own at least $2,000 worth of shares for one year in order to submit a proposal. Under the changes, the $2,000 threshold remains but a shareholder must have owned that amount for three years to qualify. At two years, the threshold increases to $15,000 worth of shares, and at one year, it increases to $25,000.

The revision also asks shareholders submitting proposals to make themselves available to speak with the company either in person or on the phone within 30 days of submission.

Shareholders seeking to resubmit failed proposals also have new thresholds. Under the revisions, to resubmit for the first time within five years, 5 percent of shareholders must have voted in favor of the proposal, up from 3 percent now. The second time will require 15 percent, up from 6 percent now, and the third time will require 25 percent, an increase from 10 percent.

The SEC also adopted a staff proposal to alter rules related to two exemptions that proxy advisers rely on so they don’t have to file full proxy statements when they engage in solicitation, an agency official said.

The major change requires giving company executives a look at proposals before they can be distributed to shareholders. Specifically, the changes allow proxy advisers to be exempt from filing full statements only if they allow corporate executives to review and respond to the shareholder recommendation, the SEC official said. Corporations must be allowed a five-day review process and then there is a two-day notice period before the advice goes out.

The five-day review period kicks in if the issuer is filing its proxy 45 days before the meeting date. If the proxy is less than 45 days before the meeting date, the review period is three days, with two days notice still required, the SEC official said.

Another significant modification is that the proxy advisers will be required to disclose if they are promoting standards that are materially different than the requirements of the SEC, the SEC official said. Also as part of the proposal, the agency requires proxy adviser firms to disclose material conflicts of interest in its proxy advice.

Commissioners approved the proxy advisory firm rule changes by a 3-2 vote and the shareholder proposal rule changes by the same margin. With that approval, the proposed rules will be published in the Federal Register and are subject to a 60-day public comment period.

The AFL-CIO was quick to criticize the move as a blow to workers in an email blast shortly after the vote. And Institutional Shareholder Services, which filed suit against the SEC last week over guidance related to proxy rules issued in August, lambasted the agency's Tuesday move in a statement.

“It speaks volumes that the institutional investors which hire proxy advisers are not the ones calling for new, more onerous rules such as those now being contemplated,” said ISS President and CEO Gary Retelny, in a statement.