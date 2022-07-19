Sec. Buttigieg defends Biden's mental fitness during heated exchange with Rep. Troy Nehls

ABC News

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill to codify the right to same-sex marriage in the wake of the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade -- with one justice writing that the right to same-sex marriage should also be reversed. The final vote was 267-157, with 47 Republicans joining every Democrat in the majority. Notable among those conservatives was Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming -- in a break from her past stance on the issue, which famously put her at odds with her parents and sister, who is gay.