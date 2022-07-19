Sec. Buttigieg defends Biden's mental fitness during heated exchange with Rep. Troy Nehls
During a House Transportation hearing, Sec. Pete Buttigieg clashed with Rep. Troy Nehls who questioned President Biden's mental fitness.
‘This exchange with Pete and GOP’s Scott Perry shows why many Dems continue to think he’s one of the best communicators in the party’ said one supporter
"The President of the United States is as vigorous a colleague or boss as I have ever had the pleasure of working with," Buttigieg said.
James Whitfield, a Black high school principal in Texas, was placed on paid leave after being accused of teaching critical race theory by the school board.
Legal experts are changing their views as to whether there's sufficient evidence for the Justice Department to take the unprecedented step of prosecuting a former president.
Greta Thunberg and Al Gore, two of the world's leading voices in the fight against climate change, reacted Tuesday to the record-setting heat wave and wildfires gripping Europe.
The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill to codify the right to same-sex marriage in the wake of the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade -- with one justice writing that the right to same-sex marriage should also be reversed. The final vote was 267-157, with 47 Republicans joining every Democrat in the majority. Notable among those conservatives was Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming -- in a break from her past stance on the issue, which famously put her at odds with her parents and sister, who is gay.
FEMA says applying for help with memorial service costs takes about 20 minutes.
"When Republicans get mad, we go out and mow the lawn. Democrats, when they get mad, donate money to their party," says the celebrity doctor, who's running against John Fetterman
To prosper, investors now need a tightrope walker’s surefootedness and a wad of cash, writes Satyajit Das.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar were arrested during a pro-abortion protest. Though neither was handcuffed, both pretended to have wrist restraints on.
“This is a profoundly anti-woman proposal, firmly in the tradition of the American anti-abortion movement”
She played Elle Woods's rival-turned-friend Vivian in the 2001 original.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday that prescription drug cost controls and an Obamacare fix are the components Democrats will seek for now in a fast-track domestic policy bill. "The two things we want to do in reconciliation, that we're going to do in reconciliation, are prescription drugs and a two-year extension of ACA," Schumer told reporters. "ACA" refers to the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare.
Republican politician Newt Gingrich said Vice President Kamala Harris has no shot at the presidency in 2024 because of her “really weird laugh.” The former Republican presidential candidate and House speaker appeared on “Fox & Friends” Monday morning to promote his newest book “Defeating Big Government Socialism: Saving America’s Future,” which was released on June 12. Gingrich, a frequent guest on the show, shared his thoughts on which Democratic candidate was most likely to run and win in the upcoming election cycle.
Abortion-rights protesters shout slogans after tying green flags to the fence of the White House in Washington, D.C. on July 9, 2022. AP Photo/Gemunu AmarasingheAt the close of its recent term the Supreme Court ruled on the cases of Carson v. Makin and Kennedy v. Bremerton School District, rekindling controversy over one of the most enduring issues in American history: religious liberty. Another of this term’s blockbuster decisions, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, underlines the fa
"People have their heads in the sand!" Behar said
California parole officials have approved the release of a notorious former Mexican Mafia prison gang leader who has been cooperating with law enforcement for nearly 20 years. Two consecutive governors previously blocked parole for Rene “Boxer” Enriquez in part based on the argument that he is safer in prison than on the streets, where he may be targeted as a snitch by his old cronies. In 2015, the Los Angeles Police Department used SWAT officers and a police helicopter to secure a downtown building so Enriquez could speak to a group of police chiefs and business leaders about the gang's growth and operations.
The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved legislation Tuesday to protect same-sex and interracial marriages amid concerns that the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access could jeopardize other rights criticized by many conservative Americans.
Donald Trump has backed the controversial Kari Lake for Arizona governor, but Mike Pence endorsed establishment pick Karrin Taylor Robson.