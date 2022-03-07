SEC Chair: 4 areas of market 'plumbing' under review one year after meme stock craze

More than a year since an explosion in trading of GameStop (GME) upended the stock market and heralded a new phenomenon of so-called meme stocks, the Securities and Exchange Commission continues to take a close look at flaws in the market exposed during that "fateful January," SEC Chair Gary Gensler told Yahoo Finance in a new interview.

Gensler, who took over at the agency last April, outlined four areas of the market under review in light of the GameStop saga: the pace of settling a trade once it's completed, transparency in short selling, overall market structure, and gamification.

"In the middle of that January," he says. "A number of online brokers...said we can't let the retail public access the market."

"That access to the market is so fundamental," adds Gensler, who spoke to Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer on March 2.

The first fix under consideration concerns the "basic plumbing" of the market, Gensler says. Specifically, the SEC wants to address "how long it takes for money to move," also known as a trade's settlement period.

The SEC proposed a set of rule changes last month that includes a reduction of the settlement period for most stock trades from two business days after the trade to one. By cutting down the duration of outstanding trades, the agency will reduce "liquidity risks in securities transactions," it said in a statement about the rule changes.

"Shortening the settlement cycle lowers the risk in the system," Gensler tells Yahoo Finance. "As the old saying goes, time is money."

"Right now, if you do a trade on a Monday, you don't move the money or the stock until Wednesday," he says. "You shorten that to Tuesday — less risk."

Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 3/25/21 A GameStop store on East 14th street in New York City.

Shares in GameStop rose dramatically over the course of a few days in January 2021, driven in part by discussion on a now-famous Reddit thread called r/WallStreetBets. In response, online trading app Robinhood suspended buying of GameStop and other hot stocks, eliciting anger from traders and members of Congress.

Story continues

Robinhood said it took the action due to minimum capital requirements that it must deposit with clearing houses, which it says became too onerous amid the high-volume trading.

Addressing another area of concern noted by Gensler, a rule change proposed by the SEC last month would bring greater transparency to short selling, in which a trader aims to make money off an anticipated decline in a stock's price by borrowing shares, selling them at market value, and pocketing the difference in value when the shares are returned.

Short selling played a significant role in the initial uptick of trading interest in GameStop. Identifying short positions in GameStop taken by hedge funds, small investors sought to force them to abandon their position and further buoy the stock.

Outlining a third area under review, Gensler said the agency is examining the overall "market structure," with a specific focus on payment for order flow, whereby platforms like Robinhood accept smaller price improvement for traders in exchange for higher payments from the market makers that fulfill the trades.

"Looking at really the the equity market structure itself and payment for order flow, and the dark pools of capital that are flowing without transparency," he adds. "That's a major project."

Finally, the SEC is examining gamification on stock trading platforms that can induce user engagement through prompts, icons, and other features, Gensler said. Speaking to a House committee last May, Gensler highlighted the use of "predictive data analytics" that allow apps to analyze the success of particular behavioral prompts and modify them as needed.

"If we watch a movie that a streaming app recommends and don’t like it, we might lose a couple of hours of our evening," Gensler told the committee. "If a fitness app nudges us to exercise, that’s probably a good thing."

"Following the wrong prompt on a trading app, however, could have a substantial effect on a saver’s financial position," he added.

Read more:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube