SEC charges VMware with misleading investors by obscuring financial performance

Illustration shows VMware cloud service logo
Kanishka Singh
·2 min read

By Kanishka Singh

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday it has charged cloud computing company VMware Inc with misleading investors by obscuring its financial performance.

The company was charged with misleading investors about its order backlog management practices, which the agency said enabled it to push revenue into future quarters by delaying product deliveries to customers, thereby concealing the company's slowing performance relative to its projections.

Without admitting or denying the findings in the SEC's order, VMware consented to a cease-and-desist order and will pay an $8 million penalty, the SEC said. VMware confirmed in a statement of its own that it reached a settlement with the SEC and agreed to pay the penalty without admitting or denying the SEC’s findings.

The SEC said it found that beginning in fiscal-year 2019, VMware began delaying the delivery of license keys on some sales orders until just after quarter-end so that it could recognize revenue from the corresponding license sales in the following quarter.

"VMware shifted tens of millions of dollars in revenue into future quarters, building a buffer in those periods and obscuring the company’s financial performance as its business slowed relative to projections in fiscal year 2020," the SEC said.

"Although VMware publicly disclosed that its backlog was 'managed based upon multiple considerations,' it did not reveal to investors that it used the backlog to manage the timing of the company’s revenue recognition," the regulator added.

In May, chipmaker Broadcom Inc said it will buy VMware in a $61 billion cash-and stock deal.

"The SEC Staff has confirmed that it does not intend to recommend enforcement action against any current or former VMware officers or other member of management in connection with the investigation, and this settlement concludes the matter," VMware said in its statement on Monday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington and Ismail Shakil in OttawaEditing by Jonathan Oatis and Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the stock market will surprise investors to the upside as cooling 'on the ground' inflation means the Fed won't hike rates to extremes

    "It seems like everyone that wants to be out of the market is out, and everyone that wants to be tactical is short," Jeremy Siegel said.

  • Jim Cramer Just Turned Bullish on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer just turned bullish on. If you want to read about some stocks in the Cramer portfolio, go directly to Jim Cramer Just Turned Bullish on These 5 Stocks. There are few finance personalities on television that have garnered as much of a fan-following as […]

  • Warren Buffett Is Piling Into These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    Warren Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway has invested in some stocks this year trading at rock-bottom valuations.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Warren Buffett and George Soros Both Own

    Billionaires buy dividend stocks for the same reasons other people do. Of course, they also prefer that their stocks grow as well as pay dividends. Here are three dividend stocks that billionaires Buffett and Soros both own.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 112% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

    Stock splits have been a hot topic this year. Amid the market downturn fueled by economic uncertainty, investors are desperate for good news, and forward stock splits have bullish implications. Building on that, Cowen & Co. analyst John Blackledge raised his price target on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) to $215 in late July, roughly two months after the company completed a 20-for-1 stock split.

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Is Exploding Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock exploded this morning and was trading nearly 10.3% higher as of 11 a.m. ET Monday. An analyst who closely tracks the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market just singled out the hot stock as his top EV pick in China and sees Nio shares doubling in value over the next 12 months, backed by two big growth catalysts. Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu has two reasons why Nio could outperform and emerge as the leader among EV start-ups, according to The Fly.

  • Investors in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) have unfortunately lost 40% over the last year

    It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both...

  • My Friend Paid Cash for a Home and Regretted It Immediately. Here's Why

    Between her savings account balance and some gifted money from her parents, she wound up in a position where she was able to make an all-cash offer on a home earlier this year. My friend pretty much emptied her savings account to be able to forgo a mortgage and purchase her home in cash. As such, she's dipped into her savings account numerous times, and now, she's left with enough cash to cover about a month and a half of expenses.

  • Russia’s cash reserves run dry as West shuns Putin’s energy

    UK teeters on edge of recession after ‘feeble’ rebound FTSE 100 jumps 1.3pc; Pound slumps against euro Roger Bootle: We face a succession of Black Wednesdays – but good things can come out of bad Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • 4 Stocks You Can Confidently Invest $500 in Right Now

    You can make that search a bit easier by focusing on industries where there are high barriers to entry, as the companies operating there tend to become premium providers that can help an investor maintain their portfolio's margins. Today we are going to look at four companies that dominate their industries (and also happen to pay reasonable dividends). Most (but not all) of them are real estate investment trusts (REITs) which usually deliver decent yields as well.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for the Long Term

    It's been a tough year for growth stocks. Rising interest rates and a shift in consumer spending have thrown cold water on a number of high-growth names. At the same time, valuations broadly have come down and businesses' growth rates have slowed.

  • The Next Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Down 68% and 74% to Buy Now

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is currently 24% off its high, putting the index in bear market territory, and many individual stocks have fallen even further. For instance, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are down 68% and 74%, respectively. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico as measured by viewing hours.

  • If You Want to Know Where US Inflation Is Heading, Look at Rents

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s attempt to get a clean read on post-pandemic inflation has focused attention on gauges that elevate housing costs, which is why what happens to rental inflation will factor heavily into the future of monetary policy.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryStocks on CPI Eve Close Out Best 4 Days Since June: Markets WrapRussia Strikes Power Plants, Vowing to C

  • Want $1,000 In Passive Income Every Year? Buy These 2 Stocks Right Now

    Building up a passive income stream from your investments is a dream shared by many, and it's no surprise why. Seeing dividend payments trickle into your account is tremendously satisfying, especially since you don't need to work for it -- aside from picking the right businesses to invest in, that is. In this vein, there are two solid passive income stocks that investors should know about.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among six high-profile stock splits -- Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, Shopify, DexCom, and Palo Alto Networks -- is a clear-cut bargain, as well as a company with serious red flags.

  • 5 Stocks Ken Griffin Bought Hand Over Fist as the Market Plunged

    A bear market isn't enough to chase billionaire hedge fund manager Ken Griffin of Citadel to the sideline.

  • Got $3,000? 3 Growth Stocks to Double Up On Right Now

    Now is a great time to invest in these high-octane growth stocks trading at steep discounts to their recent highs.

  • Protect yourself 'from ugliness': These 3 top stocks have hiked their dividends for at least 25 straight years — and Cramer likes them for the rest of 2022

    Feeling bearish? Take shelter — and income.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yielding Passive Income Stocks To Buy With $1,000

    Real estate investing is one way anyone can start making passive income. You don't need a lot of money to begin investing in income-producing real estate: Congress made it accessible to everyone by creating real estate investment trusts (REITs) in 1960. Four top REITs for those seeking to collect passive income are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC).

  • Investing in the Stock Market Could Turn Your $20,000 Into $350,000. Here's How

    The stock market is one of the few means of building significant wealth within one lifetime, even if you're starting out with next to nothing. Indeed, a modest sum of $20,000 could become as much as $350,000 (or more) if you handle things smartly. A proverbial down payment of $20,000 on a comfortable future funded by a nest egg of $350,000 is not only possible but also likely.