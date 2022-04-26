SEC Chief Floats Slashing Bond-Trade Reporting to 1 Minute

SEC Chief Floats Slashing Bond-Trade Reporting to 1 Minute
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lydia Beyoud
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gary Gensler
    Investment banker, government official

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler wants to slash the amount of time that traders have to report many bond transactions as part of a bid to increase visibility into fixed-income markets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Gensler on Tuesday said that more transparency was needed across global bond markets, and that disclosures had generally failed to keep up with technological changes. In remarks for City Week in London, the SEC chief said data should be sent faster to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority’s Trace reporting system and cover more types of securities.

“Currently, a trade has to be reported as soon as practicable but no later than within 15 minutes of the time of execution,” he said, also referring to how transactions involving municipal securities are reported to regulators. “Why couldn’t the outer bound be shortened to no later than, for example, 1 minute?”

The amount of time that traders have to report fixed-income transactions has been a hot-button issue for regulators since before Gensler took over the last April. During the Trump era, a controversial plan to test whether delaying disclosure of the biggest corporate bond trades would boost market liquidity was eventually shelved after strong industry opposition.

Gensler said there could also be value in broadening Trace reporting to include sovereign debt transactions. The market impacts of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “have shown the value that regulatory reporting and public dissemination of foreign sovereign bonds would offer.”

The SEC oversees Finra. Other potential measures for boosting transparency could include making public Trace data on individual Treasury transactions, Gensler suggested. Authorities could look into reporting trading protocols and fees paid for transactions, as well as the “spread” to Treasuries when the trade is agreed upon, he said.

Shortening the reporting time for fixed-income securities would involve a transition that “could take quite a bit of time,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, a U.S. rates strategist at TD Securities.

“The timing of trade reporting is a delicate balancing act between creating sufficient transparency and creating so much transparency that buyers and sellers have trouble executing their positions without being revealed to markets in the process,” Goldberg added.

(Updates with analyst comments in final two paragraphs.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Leonardo to sell stake in AAC joint venture to Thales unit

    MILAN (Reuters) -Italian defence group Leonardo said on Tuesday its U.S. unit DRS had agreed to sell its entire stake in Advanced Acoustic Concepts (AAC), its 50-50 joint venture (JV) with a subsidiary of French peer Thales. In a separate statement, Thales said that under the definitive deal, which is expected to close in the second half of the year, its unit Thales Defense & Security (TDSI) would acquire DRS's stake and gain full ownership of AAC, which operates in the fields of advanced sonar, training and knowledge management systems.

  • India's LIC likely to file preliminary IPO prospectus on Tuesday - sources

    Mumbai (Reuters) -India's Life Insurance Corporation is likely to file a preliminary IPO prospectus on Tuesday, sources directly involved in the IPO process told Reuters. LIC management and the investment bankers will embark on road shows in six cities across India - including Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Kolkata - where they will be meeting potential investors and analysts starting on Wednesday, one of the sources said. The road shows are likely to be concluded by the end of this week.

  • Global airline capacity hits 2022 high as China demand rebounds - OAG

    Global airline capacity has surged to its highest level in 2022 this week because of a rebound in Chinese domestic demand despite extended lockdowns in Asia's biggest aviation market, travel data firm OAG said on Tuesday. Asian jet fuel refining margins, which have more than doubled in the past two months, were at $30.04 a barrel over Dubai crude on Monday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. But global airlines have added 2.5 million seats in the week to Monday, nearly half of which are in China, OAG data showed.

  • UBS Beats Expectations as HSBC Profits Plunge

    UBS reduced its exposure to Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, while HSBC's wealth business was adversely affected by pandemic lockdowns in China.

  • Novartis CEO on First-Quarter Earnings, Drugs Pipeline

    Novartis AG&nbsp;Chief Executive Officer&nbsp;Vas Narasimhan discusses the company's product pipeline, performance and outlook after first-quarter profit climbed thanks to a boost from new drugs including the blockbuster heart medicine Entresto.&nbsp;Narasimhan speaks on Bloomberg Television.

  • Credit Suisse to promote Low to Asia Pacific CEO -sources

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Swiss bank Credit Suisse is set to name Edwin Low as its Asia Pacific chief executive, replacing veteran banker Helman Sitohang, two sources familiar with the matter said. Singapore-based Low, who is Credit Suisse's Asia Pacific investment banking co-head and its Southeast Asia CEO, has risen through the ranks after joining as an associate in 1996. Sitohang, who has been the CEO of Credit Suisse's Asia Pacific business since 2014, will take on a new role and report to the bank's global CEO, one of the sources told Reuters, adding that an announcement could be made as early as this week.

  • Novartis income edges higher on strong Sandoz, Entresto

    (Reuters) -Novartis said on Tuesday its first quarter core operating income rose 3%, helped by a rebound at generic drugs unit Sandoz and a surge in prescriptions for heart failure treatment Entresto. The Swiss drugmaker's quarterly core operating income rose to $4.08 billion, short of the average analyst estimate of $4.13 billion, according to Refinitiv data, as sales growth of some drugs including arthritis and psoriasis treatment Cosentyx fell short of expectations. Quarterly revenue from Entresto jumped 42% to $1.1 billion, ahead of a market consensus of $1 billion.

  • UBS tops earnings estimate while booking $100 million Russian hit

    UBS Group AG posted first-quarter earnings ahead of analysts' expectations despite a profit hit of about $100 million from its Russia exposure.

  • China Takes Steps to Restart Auto Production as Strict Lockdowns Persist

    Authorities have allowed some car makers in Shanghai to resume limited production, with workers living at factory-based dormitories.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    One thing is clear in the current market conditions: it’s a time of transition. Over the past four months, the stock market has shifted from the bull run we saw in 2021 into a far more volatile state of affairs. The market dipped into correction territory in March, bounced back out in April, and now is heading down again. One result of this has been an increase in bond yields, as equities have dropped. And with the Federal Reserve embarking on a new round of interest rate hikes, that promises a

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks – And Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, is known for embracing the latest technologies in her firm's exchange-traded funds. Here are two recent Cathie Wood buys that are down by 80% or more from their highs, and that have massive market opportunities that could deliver home-run returns for patient investors over time. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has declined by 80% from its 52-week high and is the better performer of the two.

  • Elon Musk officially acquires Twitter for $44 billion

    Twitter is reportedly planning to accept Elon Musk’s offer of $43 billion to buy the company as early as Monday. The Wall Street Journal reported that the two sides “worked through the night” in order to finalize the details. Musk initially made his bid on April 14th, calling it his “best and final offer” at … The post Elon Musk officially acquires Twitter for $44 billion appeared first on BGR.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of a handful that has elected to split its stock in a bid to make it more attractive to smaller investors. While the move doesn't add any value to the underlying company, Tesla's recent operational performance certainly does. When Tesla announced plans to split last month, its stock jumped over 8% on the day.

  • This Under-the-Radar Passive Income Producer Yields 7% With Plenty of Fuel to Keep Growing

    The company recently unveiled an acquisition that will give it more fuel to continue growing its big-time payout.

  • 1 Monster Metaverse Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy Right Now

    The rise of the metaverse has the potential to be one of the most influential technology trends of the next decade. Video games already boast levels of engagement that trounce those of nearly every other entertainment medium, and applying some of the basic precepts of interactive virtual worlds to platforms for online socialization and business could present revolutionary growth opportunities. While the metaverse has huge potential over the long term, the market has recently lost its appetite for stocks that trade at forward-looking, growth-dependent valuations.

  • 1 Monster Growth Stock Down 80% to Buy Now

    When it comes to stock valuations, there's at least some truth to the old saying, "it's all relative." Momentum on these fronts helped push overall revenue for Q4 up 33% year over year to $865.3 million and capped another year of impressive momentum for the streaming specialist.

  • 3 Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The semiconductor industry is arguably the most important contributor to modern-day electronics, from computers to smartphones and even cars. The sector is responsible for producing advanced computer chips that power those technologies, and in the next decade, it could be worth over $1 trillion annually. Three Motley Fool contributors think those stocks are the best way to capture the chip sector's future growth, and they could be ultra-long-term performers for your portfolio.

  • 10 REIT Stocks that Pay Monthly Dividends

    In this article, we discuss 10 REIT stocks that pay monthly dividends. If you want to see some more REITs that generate monthly income, click 5 REIT Stocks that Pay Monthly Dividends. For exposure to the real estate sector, the next best opportunity is to explore real estate investment trusts. The investment firm CFRA believes […]

  • The S&P 500 will ‘fall sharply’ and join an ongoing bear market, Morgan Stanley warns

    Morgan Stanley says inflation has peaked but argues investors should be cautious as the S&P 500 is likely to "fall sharply" as the Fed raises rates

  • Analysis-U.S. trucking downturn foreshadows possible economic gloom

    Craig Fuller monitors millions of transactions between U.S. truckers and their customers as chief executive of transportation data company FreightWaves - and he does not like what he is seeing. There has been an unexpectedly sharp downturn in demand to truck everything from food to furniture since the beginning of March and rates in the overheated segment that deals in on-demand trucking jobs - known as the spot market - are skidding. "It basically just dropped off a cliff," said Fuller, who is concerned that the United States is at the start of a trucking recession that could decimate truckers' ability to dictate prices and push some small trucking firms into bankruptcy.