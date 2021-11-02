SEC Chief Signals He Has Bond Trader Advantages in His Sights

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jesse Westbrook and Nick Baker
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler signaled he’s interested in leveling the playing field in the corporate bond market by making key pricing information available to more investors.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“Many professionals have access to some amount of pre-trade price information in the corporate bond market,” Gensler said in a Tuesday speech. “I wonder if broadening the dissemination of that type of information might make this market more accessible, competitive and liquid.”

Gensler first raised concerns about bond transparency in September, saying he’d asked the SEC staff to recommend ways to make the markets for corporate and municipal debt and mortgage backed-securities less opaque. He reiterated that focus Tuesday in speaking virtually before the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association’s annual meeting.

Read more: Gensler Turns Spotlight on How Hard It Can Be to Get Bond Prices

The U.S. corporate bond market is far less transparent than stocks, another big asset class that the SEC oversees. Since the 1970s, the myriad exchanges where equities change hands have been required to send all bids and offers placed by traders to a central database -- giving investors the ability to know at any moment the best available prices.

There’s no similar pre-trade transparency mandate for corporate bonds, meaning investors often have to reach out to dealers one by one and ask for pricing data. Some private companies have sought to fix that information gap and make it less cumbersome, but there’s no industry requirement to participate.

Read more: Goldman Alum Touts ’70s Era Fix to Bond Market’s Big Problem

Gensler has laid out one of the most aggressive agendas in the SEC’s 87-year-history, pursuing proposals that could affect a raft of public companies, hedge funds, stock exchanges and online brokers. He touched on several of his policy goals in his remarks before Sifma, including:

  • Boosting transparency and competition for the Treasury market. Gensler said he wants to subject certain Treasury trading platforms to SEC oversight.

  • Toughening rules for equity markets. Gensler noted that the SEC is examining the digital engagement practices used by some financial firms to attract customers, payment for order flow and stock exchange rebates. He said the agency’s review could lead to two rule proposals, one for investment advisers and another for brokers.

  • The January market swings for GameStop Corp. and other meme stocks. Gensler said the SEC staff was looking at shortening the time for settling stock trades. “Given today’s technologies, I think certain functions could even take place on the same day, such as confirmations, allocations, and affirmations,” he said.

(Updates with comments from Gensler, starting in sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Regulators Want to Push Crypto’s Shadow Bankers Into the Light

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsBallot Initiatives to Watch, From Policing to the EnvironmentThe message from the powers that be in Washington to the shadow bankers of the crypto world couldn’t be clearer: It’s time to become a real bank.That’

  • Speculative Retail Options Traders Back in Droves, Sundial Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock option speculators are back trading in a big way, a sign of increased risk in the U.S. equity market, according to Sundial Capital.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsBallot Initiatives to Watch, From Policing to the EnvironmentSpeculative c

  • BP Says Oil Demand Is Back Above 100 Million Barrels a Day

    (Bloomberg) -- As world leaders discuss the fight against climate change, global oil demand has bounced back above the key level of 100 million barrels a day last seen before the Covid-19 pandemic, according to BP Plc.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsBallot I

  • Malaysia’s Carsome Seeking $200 Million in Pre-IPO Funding Round

    (Bloomberg) -- Carsome Sdn., an online used-car marketplace in Southeast Asia, is seeking to raise about $200 million in a funding round ahead of a potential listing in the U.S. next year, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen

  • Schroders, Fidelity Join $10 Billion Biodiversity Alliance

    (Bloomberg) -- Asset managers including Schroders plc and Fidelity International have agreed to join an alliance that seeks to protect biodiversity as part of an initiative set up by Prince Charles.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in

  • Standard Chartered beats consensus as profit more than triple on trade, markets operations and wealth management push

    Standard Chartered, one of Hong Kong's three currency-issuing banks, said its profit more than tripled in the third quarter as it benefited from double-digit gains in its financial markets and trade businesses and lower provisions for potential soured loans. The London-based lender, which generates much of its revenue in Asia, said its credit impairments declined by 70 per cent to US$108 million, reflecting similar trend reported by its banking rivals during the quarter. Standard Chartered took

  • Festive Cheer Lights Up India’s Gold Sales on Key Buying Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Indians flocked to jewelry stores on Tuesday on the biggest gold-buying day of the year, with a bumper sales period for precious metals that culminates in the festival of Diwali expected for the first time since the pandemic began.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’The Best New Restaurants in Washington,

  • KKR Earnings Rise, as Private-Equity Portfolio Climbs

    KKR & Co. reported an increase in third-quarter earnings, and the portion of profits that it could return to shareholders more than doubled. The private-equity firm reported net income of $1.13 billion, or $1.80 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 versus $1.06 billion, or $1.79 a share, a year earlier. Helping to drive the gain was a 9% appreciation in KKR’s private-equity portfolio, including an 11% gain in its flagship funds.

  • Biden Calls Methane Reduction Vital to Curbing Climate Change

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden launched an assault on methane Tuesday, declaring that reducing emissions of the heat-trapping gas is one of the most important steps that can be taken to curb global warming.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsBallot Initiativ

  • Traders Are Making Life Difficult for Central Banks in Switzerland and Israel

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders in Switzerland and Israel are once again testing central banks in their commitment to currency intervention. Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsBallot Initiatives to Watch, From Policing to the EnvironmentPolicy makers in both nations hav

  • Barclays’ new chief is India-born CS Venkatakrishnan

    Venkatakrishnan and Staley were also together at JPMorgan, where Venkatakrishnan warned of the "London Whale" rogue trader in 2012.

  • ConocoPhillips beats analysts' earnings estimate, achieves post-Concho milestone

    ConocoPhillips cited higher realized prices and volumes as factors contributing to the earnings increase.

  • Coca-Cola ventures further into sports drinks for $5.6B

    Coca-Cola ventures further into the sports drink market with a $5.6B stake in BodyArmor, becoming Coke’s largest-ever brand acquisition.

  • Ralph Lauren Expands Market Share in Its Latest Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- Ralph Lauren Corp.’s strong sales in its latest quarter didn’t assuage investor concern the apparel company is recovering too slowly from Covid’s drag. Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsBallot Initiatives to Watch, From Policing to the Environme

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    With the market continuing to make new highs, and the only bear market in a decade coming briefly due to the pandemic, now is a good time to get a plan ready for the next one. Consider having a shopping list that has different types of stocks to take advantage of the diversity offered by both growth and income investments. The three stocks below make a good mix for the next bear market shopping list.

  • Australia 3-Year Bonds Erase Losses as RBA Damps Rate-Hike Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s short-end sovereign bonds erased losses after the nation’s central bank damped bets for an aggressive tightening.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’The Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsA Guide to G-20 Leaders and Why a Climate Deal Is So HardYields on three-year debt dro

  • Is Exxon Stock A Buy After Its Q3 Earnings Beat As Oil Prices Rise?

    Exxon Mobil reported Q3 results that beat Wall Street estimates Is XOM stock a buy following earnings?

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? This Analyst Suggests 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’re about halfway through earnings, and of the S&P-listed companies that have reported, more than 80% are beating the forecasts for earnings, revenues, or both. Wall Street is predicting that Q3 profits will grow more than 35% year-over-year. On another positive note, US consumer confidence rose last month, with an October print of 113.8, better than the expectation of 108, and beating the September reading of 109.8. The October gain marks a reversal of a three-month fall. Watching the situati

  • Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Positions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest positions in the Charlie Munger stock portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Positions. Charlie Munger is a name in the finance world that is often associated with Warren Buffett, one of the […]