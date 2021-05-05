SEC Chief Signals New Rules That Could Threaten Robinhood, Citadel

SEC Chief Signals New Rules That Could Threaten Robinhood, Citadel
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben Bain
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets and Citadel Securities had starring roles in the GameStop Corp. trading frenzy that rocked financial markets this year. Now, they have among the most to lose as U.S. regulators’ threaten a clean up.

In his most revealing comments so far about how Washington might respond to the meme-stock mania, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler shined a spotlight on online brokerages and market makers that dominate the business of executing retail investors’ equity orders.

He said popular apps like Robinhood’s exploit game-like features to keep customers trading -- an investing strategy that over time can eat into returns. And Gensler raised concerns that a deluge of equity transactions are being routed through Citadel Securities and a few other massive players, which he said threatens “healthy competition.” In remarks prepared for a Thursday House hearing, the SEC chief made clear that such issues will be a focus as the regulator examines whether tougher rules are needed.

The task ahead for the SEC is daunting. Many of its regulations were approved more than a decade ago -- long before social media, real-time trading and smartphones transformed the stock market. And because of the stakes involved, the agency is sure to face an onslaught of pressure from Capitol Hill and intense lobbying by Wall Street.

Read More: Family Offices, Payments to Brokers Are in Democrats’ Crosshairs

“Many of our regulations were largely written before these recent technologies and communication practices became prevalent,” Gensler said in testimony released Wednesday for his appearance before the House Financial Services Committee. “We need to evaluate our rules, and we may find that we need to freshen up our rule set.”

Gamification Review

As a first step, Gensler said he has asked SEC staff to seek public comment on “gamification,” a term describing video game like features that critics have most closely associated with Robinhood. The feedback the regulator receives will inform potential policy changes.

He also said the agency will step up its scrutiny of payment for order flow -- the practice in which Citadel Securities, Virtu Financial Inc. and other firms pay brokers for the right to execute customers’ orders. In addition, Gensler said the SEC plans to review whether it should boost investment funds’ disclosures of short sales and swap positions that are linked to stocks, a topic that has drawn attention since the March implosion of Archegos Capital Management.

Read More: A Glossary to Understand the Collapse of Archegos

Financial Industry Regulatory Authority President Robert Cook, who leads the Wall Street-funded watchdog that polices brokerages, and Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. President Michael Bodson will testify alongside Gensler.

Thursday’s hearing is the third that the House panel is holding on GameStop. Retail investors banded together on social media platforms in January to drive the video game retailer to astronomical levels, badly hurting hedge funds that were betting against the stock in the process. The episode fueled a Main Street conquering Wall Street narrative that became a topic of headlines worldwide.

Much of the trading took place on Robinhood, which enraged customers by temporarily halting them from buying additional GameStop shares because the high volume overwhelmed the brokerage’s required capital buffers. Citadel Securities, which executed many of the orders along with Virtu, was dragged into the controversy, with billionaire founder Ken Griffin having to testify before the House committee in February. The SEC is working on a report about GameStop that it has pledged to release soon.

Following Rules

”We look forward to engaging with the SEC as they consider potential rules in these areas,” said Robinhood spokeswoman Jacqueline Ortiz Ramsay. Virtu spokesman Andrew Smith said the firm is “supportive of changes that enhance the investing experience for retail investors.”

A Citadel Securities spokesman referred to Griffin’s February testimony when he said: “We simply play by the rules of the road.” Griffin added that payment for order flow is approved by the SEC and is customary in the industry. “If they choose to change the rules of the road -- we need to drive on the left side versus the right side -- that’s fine with us,” he said.

Robinhood, which is planning an initial public offering later this year, relies on payments for order flow for a big chunk of its revenue. Retail brokerages and market makers have aggressively defended the practice, arguing that it allow investors to trade stocks for free. But consumer advocates and financial industry critics say the payments trigger conflicts that could prompt brokerages to focus on profits rather than serving their customers’ interests.

In his prepared remarks, Finra’s Cook said the regulator is “investigating whether its broker-dealer members complied with existing rules” during the wild January trading, and is considering strengthening its standards. The watchdog looks forward to working with the SEC on its review of payment for order flow and is evaluating whether new rules are needed for game-like trading features, he added.

Archegos Implosion

Gensler also discussed Archegos, the family office run by Bill Hwang. The firm collapsed after making undisclosed derivatives bets tied to stocks, with its banking counterparties suffering billions of dollars in losses. Gensler said the SEC has authority to extend its disclosure rules to swaps.

“At the core of that story was Archegos’ use of total return swaps based on underlying stocks, and significant exposure that the prime brokers had to the family office,” he said.

(Updates with background on hearing, starting in eighth paragraph.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • SEC’s Gensler hints at new rules aimed at Robinhood, Citadel following GameStop saga

    Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler has directed staff at the agency to prepare for potential new rulemaking and enforcement actions related to the recent short squeeze of shares in GameStop Inc. and other so-called meme stocks, which could affect app-based stock brokers and the market makers that execute a growing share of retail trades in America.

  • GameStop Can Thank WallStreetBets for Its S&P Credit Upgrade

    (Bloomberg) -- The Reddit army’s meme-packed campaign to boost GameStop Corp.’s stock price has now resulted in one of the most conventional victories on Wall Street: a credit-rating upgrade.Hype on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum drove the once-struggling videogame retailer’s shares so high that the company was able to raise $551 million last week by selling equity. That allowed GameStop to wipe out all of its long-term debt.S&P Global Ratings responded Wednesday, lifting GameStop’s credit rating one notch to B. After retiring $216 million of notes, the company has money left over that S&P analysts believe “will partially fund its transformational efforts.”GameStop’s next chairman, Ryan Cohen, wants to lead a digital turnaround that prioritizes online commerce over physical retail. He has brought in new executives in charge of growth and technology to guide the overhaul.Still, the memes and Cohen’s vision have yet to heal the company’s income statement. Results for its most-recent quarter were a disappointment. And GameStop’s credit rating remains squarely in junk territory even after the S&P upgrade.GameStop shares briefly rallied following S&P’s announcement before turning lower, though few on Reddit are likely crestfallen: The stock is up 747% in 2021.(Updates return in final paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. SEC chair says reviewing short-selling, swap rules after GameStop, Archegos sagas

    The review of rules by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was prompted by January's GameStop saga and the meltdown of Archegos Capital, its new chair plans to tell lawmakers. Gary Gensler, sworn in last month as chair of the top markets watchdog, will testify before the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee on Thursday. Democrats are pressuring him to take a tough stance on Wall Street after Gamestop's fierce rally in January, fed by bullish posts on Reddit, and the March implosion of New York investment fund Archegos.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Bitcoin will eventually hit '$1 million a coin,' CoinDesk editor predicts

    As investor interest in cryptocurrency spikes, bitcoin could rise to $1 million over the next five years, one expert told Yahoo Finance Live.

  • ViacomCBS Earnings Are Due Thursday. This Could Get Messy.

    Paramount+ may be the future of ViacomCBS, but the old-fashioned TV channel business will be in focus when earnings are released Thursday morning. Don’t be surprised if the company leaves investors wanting.

  • Peloton treadmill recall reveals the price of fame: analyst

    Wall Street begins weighing in on Peloton's tread recall.

  • SECURE 2.0 retirement bill clears committee and moves closer to passage

    Legislation that helps make it easier for workers to save for retirement cleared the House Ways and Means committee.

  • Etsy beats earnings expectations, sees slowing growth for Q2

    Etsy (ETSY) reported first-quarter financial results after the market close Wednesday. Despite beating on both top and bottom lines, the stock was under pressure in after hours trading. The company said it will not be issuing guidance for the full year.

  • Robinhood goes bust just as Dogecoin goes boom

    The trading app experienced issues with crypto trading, and users are furious.

  • Honest Co. Jumps in Debut, Alba to Keep Raising ‘Fourth Kid’

    (Bloomberg) -- The personal-care products brand Honest Co. jumped 44% in its trading debut, delivering what co-founder Jessica Alba called a “pinch me moment” and elevating her platform for pitching wholesome products.The actress turned entrepreneur, whose stake in her decade-old venture could be worth up to about $130 million, said she has no plans to step back now that Honest has gone public.“I have three kids, I would say Honest is my fourth kid,” Alba said in an interview. “You should have products that you can trust and across the board we hit on all of those things that are very important to not just the millennials, but the younger generation that are driving really the consumer’s behavior to a more conscious life.”The company’s shares, which sold for $16 in its initial public offering, closed at $23 in New York trading Wednesday, giving the company a market value of about $2.1 billion. Fully diluted to include employee stock options and restricted stock units, the company is valued at about $2.5 billion.Honest and its existing stockholders raised $413 million in Tuesday’s share sale. The company offered 6.5 million shares, with more than 19 million shares sold by investors including private equity firm L Catterton, Institutional Venture Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and General Catalyst.“The vision and the mission of the company 100% came from Jessica,” said Eric Liaw, a general partner at IVP and board member at Honest. “We wouldn’t be here without her.”Honest received merger interest from special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, but “just decided it probably wasn’t the right thing for us,” Liaw said. The long-discussed IPO was made possible in part because the company had become profitable, he said.Alba’s StakeAlba, though she has stepped down as board chair, remains a director and is also the company’s chief creative officer. She owns 5.65 million shares including options, and didn’t plan to sell her shares in the offering, according to the filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.In a letter to potential investors in the company’s filings, Alba touted Honest’s commitment to healthy products. In addition to baby products like shampoos, the company also sells cosmetics as well as cleaning supplies, a collection that was launched during the coronavirus pandemic.Alba, who has starred in movies such as “Fantastic Four,” traced her interest in healthy products to her own childhood ailments.“I suffered from chronic illnesses, severe asthma and allergies, leading to long, lonely weeks in the hospital,” she said. “There were no lasting solutions for my health issues and by the time I was 10, I became aware of how wellness can define your whole life. That’s never left me.”Target, AmazonFounded in 2011, Honest has grown into a national brand and has partnerships with retail giants including Target Corp. and Amazon.com Inc.Alba has said she became particularly concerned about ingredients in baby products and that she tried to appeal to lawmakers for chemical legislation reform.Honest’s business touches on several trends that have become more prominent during the coronavirus pandemic, including a focus on wellness and elevated demand for cleaning products. Those have buoyed top-line results for household-goods companies such as Procter & Gamble Co., the maker of Pampers diapers and Tide laundry detergent.Sales GainLos Angeles-based Honest generated sales last year of about $301 million, a 28% increase over 2019. It lost $14.5 million in 2020. Diapers and wipes accounted for 63% of last year’s sales.Honest is focused on growing its brands rather than acquiring new ones, Chief Executive Officer Nick Vlahos said in the interview with Alba.“If there is an opportunity from a capability standpoint to look at something, that’s something that we would consider,” Vlahos said. “But to turn around and look at bringing in multiple brands under a portfolio, that’s not something that we’re focused strategically on.”Vlahos said he sees potential growth despites declining birth rates in the U.S. Honest appeals to the 3.7 million to 4 million millennial and Generation Z that become mothers every year, he said.“They care about sustainability as well as social responsibility,” he said. “And we’re kind of right at that sweet spot when it comes to that consumer segment.”More than 34% of new customers on the company’s website came through the skin and personal care space, making those categories promising growth areas, Vlahos said.Post-Pandemic SlipThe pandemic boom for consumer-products makers is starting to fade, though. P&G has acknowledged that rising costs are pressuring results, toilet paper maker Kimberly-Clark Corp. recently cut its earnings forecast and Clorox Co. last week missed Wall Street’s estimates for quarterly sales. In addition to shifting demand, manufacturers are grappling with higher commodity and freight costs.Honest said in the filing that it’s working to manage disruptions to its supply chain, but it anticipates “sustained market turmoil” as a result of the pandemic and its economic impact. “If the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic continue for an extended period of time, our ability to meet the demands of our consumers may be materially impacted.”The company’s offering was led by Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The shares are trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol HNST.Alba compared the IPO and future plans for Honest to becoming a mother.“You put so much into your birth plan and essentially when you’re a mom and you have the kids then you understand, especially me after having three, that the real work is raising those kids,” she said in the interview. “That’s when you really getting started and that’s kind of how I feel today.”(Updates with closing share price in fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Dogecoin? Here’s the crypto with the largest gain this year—and it isn’t even close

    Since January, the price of Bitcoin has surged 89%. But another major cryptocurrency has posted even larger returns.

  • A $1000 bet on Dogecoin to start 2021 now tops the average US income

    Dogecoin's more than 10,000% rally to start 2021 is beyond staggering.

  • Five killed in machete attack at Brazil nursery

    Three small children and two staff members die in the attack in a small town in the southern region.

  • Bill Gates allegedly had special weekend deal with wife to holiday with ex

    Bill and Melinda Gates announced their decision to end their marriage

  • 4-year-old boy bought thousands of dollars worth of popsicles using his mother’s Amazon account

    Family friend appeals for donations after Amazon refused to return 918 SpongeBob SquarePants ice treats

  • Family of teenage girl shot, killed at Concord Mills files wrongful death lawsuit

    The lawsuit names the suspects in the shooting, the mall, a restaurant and the mall owner.

  • AOC uses ‘ogre’ emojis to troll Cruz over Trump meeting: ‘Nothing like reminiscing about attempted coups’

    Congresswoman has repeatedly called for the senator to resign

  • Eddie Gallagher: Navy SEAL reinstated by Trump says ‘nobody had a problem’ killing unarmed Isis prisoner

    The former commander was demoted until the ex-president intervened

  • Woman investigated for hate crime after berating Black Amazon delivery driver

    ‘I was getting constant F-bombs thrown at me. I was getting just racially profiled from the jump,’ delivery driver says