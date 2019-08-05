SEC Commissioner Peirce says US is not sitting ‘idle’ over crypto regulations, but could learn from other countries

Hester Peirce, a commissioner at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has said that the U.S. has not been sitting “idle” toward finalizing cryptocurrency regulations, but could learn other countries’ initiatives in the space.

Peirce, also known as “crypto mom,” made the comments in a forum organized by the Singapore University of Social Sciences last week, saying that as a lot of activity is happening outside the U.S., “we have to think about our regulation with a sensitivity for cross-border considerations, cooperation, and what I call co-learning.”

The SEC could take ideas from countries such as Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong and Japan in Asia, as well as Malta, Switzerland and Bermuda in Europe in “untangling some of our most difficult legal and policy questions” in the cryptocurrency space, she said.

