SEC, Department of Justice files charges against Viatris executive

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed insider trading charges against Viatris Inc. Chief Information Officer Ramkumar Rayapureddy, and he also faces criminal charges from the U.S. Department of Justice in an indictment unsealed Thursday.

The SEC announced that Rayapureddy, 54, of Upper St. Clair, had been charged with violating Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 in a complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania. It follows the September 2021 charge of Dayakar R. Mallu of Orlando, Florida, in connection with what the SEC called at the time an insider trading scheme worth $8 million.

Click here to read more from the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Guy Fieri chicken restaurant opens in Pittsburgh Update: 3 juveniles who escaped a behavioral facility have been located Kevin James coming to Pittsburgh VIDEO:1 injured in Uniontown shooting DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts