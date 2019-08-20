SEC head who pursued actions against ICOs joining law firm as a partner

Robert A. Cohen, the former chief of the Cyber Unit at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is joining law firm Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP as a partner.



Davis Polk announced the news Tuesday, saying that Cohen will be a member of White Collar Criminal Defense and Government Investigations Group, where he will focus on representing companies and boards in regulatory matters.



“Rob’s enforcement actions ranged from securities fraud to insider trading to market manipulation to cybersecurity, all areas of importance to our clients,” said Neil MacBride, co-chair of the Group.



Davis Polk's clients reportedly include Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), and cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, among others.

The SEC announced last month that Cohen is leaving after 15 years of service. He led several cases at the agency, including suing Kik Interactive Inc. for allegedly selling unregistered securities as part of its $100 million ICO, among other crypto cases.