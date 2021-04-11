SEC’s Hester Peirce Says Cryptocurrency Market Has Matured

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Emmanuel Young
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SEC Commissioner, Hester Peirce, said in an interview with Bitcoin.org that she believes the cryptocurrency market has matured owing to increased institutional interest.

Institutions bring maturity

Hester Peirce, a commissioner for the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said in an interview that Bitcoin, and the wider cryptocurrency market, are maturing.

Peirce attributes the trend to the increased interest in the market coming from large institutions in the mainstream financial industry. She goes on to point out that the market is also producing a number of “quasi exchange traded products”, a characteristic of a developing market.

These include investment vehicles such as Grayscale Investments’ Bitcoin and Ethereum Trusts which are extremely popular with institutional investors.

BeInCrypto previously reported that Grayscale’s Assets Under Management (AUM) for its cryptocurrency products is approaching a record $50 billion. Its most popular investment vehicle, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), has assets valuing over $38 billion alone.

Time for an ETF?

Pierce’s comments come as the SEC is considering several applications for the first cryptocurrency-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the US market. These include applications from renowned fund manager, VanECK, the world’s largest investment manager, Fidelity, and even Grayscale itself.

However, the SEC has rejected every Bitcoin ETF application it has seen thus far. Asked whether this could change in the near future, Pierce suggested that both the market’s maturity and interest from serious investors could alleviate some concerns the Commission might have with regards to the underlying market.

She even pointed to developments in Canada – where several ETFs have recently been approved – as an indication of what might happen in the US.

Most notably however, Pierce recognized the uniqueness of the Bitcoin market, saying it is “never going to look like an equity market for example”. She goes on to admit that trying to apply the SEC’s current framework to the cryptocurrency market when assessing the viability of a Bitcoin ETF might be “inappropriate”.

SEC’s cryptocurrency relationship changes

Whilst there was no confirmation as to whether the latest applications would be successful, Pierce’s remarks might indicate an SEC willing to change its relationship with cryptocurrency.

In fact, in less than two weeks, legislators in the US will confirm a new SEC Chairman, likely to be one Gary Gensler. Gensler is a self-expressed supporter of blockchain technology, calling for the Commission to support innovation in the technology in the past.

He is also known to have remarked that he thinks Bitcoin is not a security. A debate which is currently at the center of a dispute between the regulator and Ripple Labs.

Indeed, one of the reasons Peirce presented for not being able to confirm the SEC’s stance on the latest ETF applications was that the change in leadership could also mean a change in the regulator’s approach.

If this is indeed, the cryptocurrency ETF market, which is already growing worldwide, might soon see the first US-based competitor.

Recommended Stories

  • Cryptocurrency platform Coinbase gears up for historic listing

    The company will not issue any new shares in its initial public offering (IPO), instead it will sell its shares by means of a direct listing. According to its IPO filing it is selling 114.9 million shares directly to the public.

  • How Advisors Are Advising On, and Coping With, Cryptocurrencies

    More and more financial advisors are interested in owning cryptocurrencies for themselves and their clients. But there are many complicating factors when trying to work it into your practice. What to know.

  • Bitcoin Price Shoots Past $60K, Ether Hits New All-Time High in Early Saturday Trading

    The price action comes just ahead of a highly anticipated Nasdaq listing for leading U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase.

  • The leaders of Ukraine, Turkey stress territorial integrity

    The presidents of Ukraine and Turkey stressed the importance of Ukraine's territorial integrity, the de-escalation of tensions in eastern Ukraine and security in the Black Sea following a meeting Saturday in Istanbul. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Turkey came amid renewed tensions in eastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists have been fighting since 2014. Russia has reinforced its troops along the border and warned Ukraine against trying to retake separatist-controlled territory.

  • 5 Stocks That Made People Millionaires in 6 Months

    With gains of 1,259% to 2,801%, these billion-dollar stocks have been unstoppable since early October.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – April 11th, 2021

    It’s a mixed start to the day for the majors. A Bitcoin move back through to $61,000 levels would support another breakout day.

  • 10 Best Cryptocurrencies To Invest in for 2021

    Cryptocurrency could be a smart investment to add to your portfolio. With thousands of options to choose from, which cryptocurrency is the best investment for you?

  • Cubs reliever Andrew Chafin’s cult following sparked by a photo

    In 3 2/3 innings this year, Cubs reliever Andrew Chafin has allowed just two hits and struck out eight.

  • Big Brother star Nikki Grahame dies aged 38

    The star, who appeared on the seventh series of Big Brother in 2006, had anorexia.

  • Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism - TV

    DUBAI (Reuters) -An incident at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Sunday was caused by an act of "nuclear terrorism", the country's nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said, according to state TV, adding that Tehran reserves the right to take action against the perpetrators. Israel's Kan public radio cited intelligence sources, whose nationality it did not disclose, as saying that Israel's Mossad spy agency had carried out a cyber attack at the site. Earlier on Sunday, the spokesman for Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation (AEOI) had said that a problem with the electrical distribution grid of the Natanz site had caused an incident, Iranian media reported.

  • Connor Hellebuyck makes 19 saves, Jets beat Canadiens 5-0

    Connor Hellebuyck made 19 saves for his second shutout of the season in the Winnipeg Jets' 5-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. “All shutouts are a team shutout and tonight was no different,” Hellebuyck said. “Earlier in the game they had more action,” Jets coach Paul Maurice said.

  • ‘Corsage on one wrist and the mask on the other’: Can KC schools hold prom amid COVID?

    “There’s a lot of risk going on,” says one health official.

  • NC will need to reduce vaccine hesitancy to achieve wider immunity

    The COVID-19 pandemic has been marked by conundrums. Some people get very sick, others show no symptoms. The old are especially vulnerable, young children are not. Some recover in a few days, others endure long and debilitating symptoms.

  • The Detroit Red Wings and Carolina Hurricanes battle into a shootout at PNC Arena

    The Canes and Wings couldn’t settle things in overtime, and it took seven players in a shootout before a winner emerged.

  • Spring weather spurs searches for golf, gardening, hiking, boating, ziplining, water parks

    Google research reveals Americans want roller skates, hiking boots, gardening tools, golf clubs, and other gear as they go in search of fresh-air fun.

  • Bristling tensions with Prince Harry remain, but Royal family will wear the mask of unity at Duke’s funeral

    The subtle briefings were designed to give Prince Harry the softest possible landing on his arrival back in the UK ahead of his beloved grandfather’s funeral on Saturday. From sources suggesting he was “united in grief” with the rest of the Royal family following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, to the couple’s unofficial spokesman Omid Scobie insisting – should anyone be in doubt – that “Harry was incredibly close to Philip”, the Sussex spin machine was in evidence as the displaced Prince prepared for his first transatlantic flight in 13 months. Members of the Royal family also sought to calm serves ahead of what is feared could be a difficult reunion for the House of Windsor, with a palace source suggesting that the Prince of Wales was particularly looking forward to seeing his youngest son. “It’s been more than a year,” they pointed out.

  • John Boehner on how history will judge presidents he’s known. Trump: ‘I don’t think very well’

    The good, the bad and the "brother:" Ex-speaker John Boehner rates the presidents, from the "decent" Gerald Ford to the disappointing Barack Obama.

  • Las Vegas pushes to become first to ban ornamental grass

    A desert city built on a reputation for excess and indulgence wants to become a model for restraint and conservation with a first-in-the-nation policy banning grass that nobody walks on. Las Vegas-area water officials have spent two decades trying to get people to replace thirsty greenery with desert plants, and now they're asking the Nevada Legislature to outlaw roughly 40% of the turf that's left. The Southern Nevada Water Authority estimates there are almost 8 square miles (21 square kilometers) of “nonfunctional turf" in the metro area — grass that no one ever walks on or otherwise uses in street medians, housing developments and office parks.

  • 'I hate this home now:' California couple finally changes the locks on their dream house after previous owner refused to leave for over a year

    Myles and Tracie Albert bought their home with cash in January 2020. But the seller used a legal loophole during the pandemic to remain in the house.

  • New puppies will keep the Queen company now Prince Philip has gone

    She vowed not to breed any more dogs, fearing she might trip over them in her advancing years, or worse still – leave them behind when the time came. Yet the Queen’s unexpected decision to take on two new puppies last month at the age of 94 will help her to cope with the loss of Prince Philip, according to royal insiders. The dog-loving monarch surprised palace staff when she requested that they begin searching for a pair of pets to replace her beloved pooches. The move followed the death of Her Majesty’s dorgi (a cross between a corgi and a dachshund) Vulcan, last November leaving her with one dorgi, called Candy.