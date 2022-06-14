SEC Launches Inquiry Into Insider Trading at Crypto Exchanges: Report

MarketWatch

As inflation sits at a 40-year high, you may be asking yourself if you actually have too much money in your traditional savings account. With that in mind, it may seem counterintuitive to keep an emergency stash of liquid cash within arm’s reach, but Lauren Anastasio, director of financial advice at Stash, the online financial platform, says inflation is your cash’s greatest enemy — but cash is still king in the short-term. “Maintaining a cash cushion for emergencies is always encouraged, and you should also have any large upcoming expenses accounted for in cash,” says Anastasio.