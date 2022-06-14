SEC Launches Inquiry Into Insider Trading at Crypto Exchanges: Report

Bloomberg
Nelson Wang
·1 min read

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has begun an investigation into whether crypto exchanges have sufficient protections against insider trading, according to Fox News, which cited a source with direct knowledge of the inquiry.

  • The source said the SEC had sent a letter to a major crypto exchange asking about the kinds of protections it has in place against insider trading. The inquiry is meant to cover additional exchanges as well, according to the source.

  • The letter was sent after the collapse last month of Terra’s UST stablecoin and the associated LUNA token, according to the report.

  • The SEC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Fox News report.

  • The SEC is also reportedly looking into whether Terraform Labs, the company behind UST and LUNA, violated U.S. laws in its marketing of the cryptocurrencies.

Read more: SEC Chair Gensler Suggests Lummis-Gillibrand Bill May ‘Undermine’ Market Protections

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why some crypto firms are still hiring, as Coinbase slashes jobs

    Coinbase (Nasdaq: COIN) announced Tuesday it would be cutting 18% of its staff just days after announcing a hiring freeze and rescinding offers to prospective employees. Other crypto exchanges BlockFi and Crypto.com, the company with the attention-grabbing Super Bowl commercial starring Matt Damon, also announced plans to lay off hundreds of employees. Ripple’s CEO Brad Garlinghouse posted an extensive thread on Twitter attempting to assuage panic over the downturn and explaining how the company is able to keep expanding.

  • Bitcoin Price Dips Below $21,000 as Crypto Firms Announce Layoffs

    The market value of the entire crypto sector has fallen to less than $1 trillion from about $3 trillion in November as the industry continues to struggle with fallout from an extended selloff.

  • Real-Estate Firms Redfin and Compass Shed Jobs as Housing Market Slows

    Two real-estate brokerage firms said on Tuesday that they were laying off hundreds of employees as rising mortgage rates and record housing prices cool the housing market. Compass Inc is laying off 10%, or approximately 450, of its employees, according to a regulatory filing. Redfin Corp is cutting 6% of its workforce, or 470 people, by the end of the month, it said in a filing.

  • Violence against LGBTQ community in Pride month rises, members said

    With a number of high profile incidents targeting members of the LGBTQ communities, San Francisco police said they are on high alert leading up to more Pride events in the city. At this point there are no credible or specific threats targeting the city, police said. Christien Kafton reports

  • UPDATE 1-Wall Street watchdog to laid-off crypto employees: work for us

    The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority plans to increase its resources to understand and monitor cryptocurrencies as more of the Wall Street watchdog's members trade digital assets, Chief Executive Officer Robert Cook said on Tuesday. FINRA has several dozen members that have been approved to trade digital asset securities, as well as members who allow customers to access crypto products, and members with registered representatives who have outside business activities around crypto, Cook said. The regulator is also developing digital asset verification techniques and is looking at whether it can do cross market surveillance on various blockchains, he said.

  • What's democracy's greatest threat? One historian has a clear answer

    Nick Seabrook explains his new history, "One Person, One Vote," and the way gerrymandering stymies everything from gun reform to democracy itself.

  • Enterprise Products proposes $5B petrochemical expansion in Beaumont

    The proposed $5 billion to $5.25 billion cracker would have the capacity to produce 2 million tons of ethylene per year, Enterprise said, making it one of the largest in the world.

  • Jonah Goldberg: How I learned to stop worrying and love the Jan. 6 committee

    Even if Trump isn't criminally prosecuted, the hearings have created a space for GOP officials to say openly what they already knew: Trump lied about the election.

  • Caterpillar moving its headquarters to Texas from Illinois

    Construction equipment manufacturer Caterpillar said Tuesday it is packing up its headquarters from its longtime home state of Illinois and moving to Texas. Caterpillar Inc. said that it’s transferring its global base to the Dallas suburb of Irving, from Deerfield, outside Chicago. The company had been based in Peoria, Illinois, for over 90 years before announcing a move to Deerfield in 2017.

  • Tesla's Bitcoin Bet Turns into a Nightmare

    The list of victims of the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency crash continues to grow every day. Tesla , the manufacturer of electric vehicles is now part of it. Elon Musk's company had invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoin on February 8, 2021.

  • Caterpillar to move headquarters to Texas from Illinois in fresh blow to the Chicago area

    Caterpillar Inc. will move its headquarters to near Dallas-Forth Worth, in another blow to the Chicago area, which last month lost the Boeing headquarters.

  • Bitcoin losses are piling up for companies that added the crypto to their balance sheet. Here's what the recent crash has cost Tesla, Microstrategy, and Block.

    The losses expose the big drawback of adding a highly volatile asset to a company's balance sheet, which is typically reserved for more stable assets.

  • The investor who spotted Madoff’s fraud early has a whole new worry

    Edward Thorp is an investing and mathematical legend — from spotting Bernie Madoff’s fraud as well as identifying Warren Buffett’s investing acumen early, to coming up with blackjack game theory. It was a sobering if measured reply — the inductee to the Blackjack Hall of Fame said he was reading about what’s going on with American society. “You could have the choices I just described — a devolution, evolution or revolution,” Thorp said.

  • This is One of the Easiest Ways to Gift Assets When You Die

    Parents and grandparents looking for a way to pass assets to their beneficiaries should consider a bare trust, also known as a naked trust or simple trust. It is one of the simplest forms of a trust but can still … Continue reading → The post How Does a Bare Trust Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger said about bitcoin no longer sounds so outrageous

    “In my life, I try and avoid things that are stupid and evil and make me look bad in comparison to somebody else — and bitcoin does all three,” Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, said recently.

  • ‘A plan to protect any excess cash is vital.’ As inflation sits at a 40-year high, here’s who has ‘too much’ in savings right now

    As inflation sits at a 40-year high, you may be asking yourself if you actually have too much money in your traditional savings account. With that in mind, it may seem counterintuitive to keep an emergency stash of liquid cash within arm’s reach, but Lauren Anastasio, director of financial advice at Stash, the online financial platform, says inflation is your cash’s greatest enemy — but cash is still king in the short-term. “Maintaining a cash cushion for emergencies is always encouraged, and you should also have any large upcoming expenses accounted for in cash,” says Anastasio.

  • Bank of England boss Bailey says 'be prepared to lose all your money' in crypto after lender Celsius freezes accounts

    "If you want to invest in these assets, OK. But be prepared to lose all your money," the governor of the UK's central bank told lawmakers.

  • Nio Stock Is Jumping. It’s Not Just About a New Car.

    Nio stock was soaring after the Chinese electric-vehicle maker announced a new car. The big move, however, may have more to do with hopes for the Chinese economy than any individual car. Nio stock has gained 19% to $18.97 at 1:28 p.m. on Tuesday ahead of a launch event on Wednesday.

  • The crypto market has now lost $2 trillion in value. Here are 5 shocking facts from crypto’s Black Monday

    From stablecoins’ less-than-stable day to big losses for Bitcoin bulls, it was a wild ride in the cryptocurrency market on Monday.

  • The Fed’s Next Rate Hike Could Be Huge. Here's What Consumers Need to Know

    It's a big misconception that the Federal Reserve is in charge of setting consumer interest rates, like the amount borrowers pay on a mortgage or credit card. In reality, the Fed is tasked with establishing the federal funds rate. The Fed is scheduled to meet on June 15, and when it does, it's anticipated that interest rates will go up again -- and in a big way.