SEC Moves First DeFi Unregistered Securities Lawsuit

Adrian Zmudzinski
·3 min read

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued the organization responsible for the development of a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol over activities involved with the project for the first time.

What Happened: According to a Friday SEC announcement, the agency has sued Cayman Islands-based Blockchain Credit Partners and two of its top executives over allegedly selling unregistered securities through its DeFi Money Market platform from February 2020 to February 2021. The firm purportedly sold over $30 million worth of two types of tokens that the SEC deemed to be securities that should have been registered as such.

The SEC notes that Blockchain Credit Partners founders Gregory Keough and Derek Acree will have to pay fines of $125,000 while the company itself also agreed to pay $12.8 million in disgorgement. The settlement does not indicate an admition or denial the accusations.

New Game, Old Rules?

SEC Enforcement Director Gurbir Grewal explained that "full and honest disclosure remains the cornerstone of our securities laws -- no matter what technologies are used to offer and sell those securities." This comment makes it very clear that slapping the DeFi label on a project and hoping to avoid regulation this way works no better than calling it a "utility token" prevented falling under the SEC's scrutiny during 2017's initial coin offering craze.

The SEC is trying to send the clear rule that the new kind of financial organizations that operate on blockchains have to still play by the old rules that govern traditional finance. At the same time, market onlookers are not sure if the regulator is actually right.

In a way, it is a tour de force where the regulator wins every time it has a way to take enforcement action, but these new organizations potentially have a very real way to make enforcement impossible — or at the very least impractical. The only protection against enforcement by the SEC and other regulators is decentralization and the only reason why the SEC was able to act in this case is that a centralized organization such as Blockchain Credit Partners exists.

What's Next: If no company exists and all that there is to a DeFi protocol is a set of smart contracts deployed on a blockchain by a group of anonymous developers scattered around the world there is very little that the SEC can do short of attacking the blockchain itself. This is where the decentralization of the underlying blockchain comes into play: will the regulators for instance be able to force Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) core development team to write an update stopping such a project?

If the regulators would actually be able to force the blockchain's developers to write such an update, would node operators and miners or stakers adopt this software or would they refuse to? Such situations will be the real test of the decentralization and reliability of any blockchain that many are waiting to happen. Regulators are seeing power slipping away between their fingers like sand, and they are going to try to grab it.

See more from Benzinga

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin breaks down why the London hard fork is so important for the future of ether

    Buterin said the London hard fork paves the way for ethereum's transition to a proof-of-stake system, which would lower its carbon emissions by 99%.

  • The US finally created an accurate map of its cell phone coverage

    Fixing the digital divide—the gap between those who have high-speed internet and those who do not—is on Washington’s to-do list. Congress could soon pass an infrastructure bill that allocates $65 billion to improving broadband access. To that end, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which oversees broadband infrastructure, unveiled a new interactive map on Friday showing where the nation’s four largest cellular carriers are providing voice and data services—and where there are gaps.

  • Cisco denies report of developing private-cloud subscription service

    The report https://bit.ly/3lFd6Ey had said that Cisco's planned subscription service, called Cloud Stack, would also help manage hardware and software within private data centers for customers who cannot do so on their own, or would prefer to outsource it. During the pandemic, demand for cloud service providers shot up as businesses, schools and government institutions looked for cost-effective ways to shift online. Amazon.Com Inc's Amazon Web Services pioneered the public cloud by letting businesses rent data centers on a subscription basis.

  • Where Does Cryptocurrency Come From?

    It's fairly common knowledge that cryptocurrency is a decentralized digital medium of exchange that isn't issued by a government or bank. Most people are probably familiar with Bitcoin by now, and you...

  • Cryptocurrency Rules Are Snarling Up the Infrastructure Bill

    Lawmakers are trying to decide what entities would considered brokerages or exchanges, and would be subject to reporting requirements and taxation.

  • Kuaishou Loss Deepens After Media Call for a Video Clampdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Kuaishou Technology plummeted almost 12% after an influential state-backed newspaper urged tighter regulation of internet video content, the latest in a string of pronouncements from government-controlled media calling for a crackdown on online industries.The company slid to a low of HK$78.60 in Hong Kong, adding to Thursday’s 15% wipeout, after the Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily said in a commentary that Beijing should step up oversight of online platforms, particularl

  • The FCC releases its first mobile broadband map

    The tool allows you to compare the LTE and voice coverage areas of the country’s four largest carriers, showing where you can expect to see wireless download and upload speeds of at least 5 Mbps and 1 Mbps, respectively.

  • EOS Definition

    EOS is a blockchain-based system that enables the development and hosting of decentralized business applications. EOS.IO is its programming language.

  • How Blockchain Will Enable The World's First Equitable Data Economy

    By Charles Silver, CEO of Permission.io If browsing the internet doesn’t seem as fun as it did in the past, that’s because it isn’t. It’s work. In our data-based economy, interacting on social networks, filling out surveys, reading news stories online and clicking the Buy button on e-commerce sites all count as “data labor,” according to a range of economists, universities and other organizations surveyed by MIT Technology Review and Omidyar Network. This labor produces one of the most valuable

  • White House officials share cybercrime strategy at conference

    Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and CISA director Jen Easterly laid out the federal government's plan to tackle the recent uptick in ransomware attacks earlier this week. The two were keynote speakers at the annual Black Hat USA cybersecurity conference in Las Vegas. CBS News technology reporter Dan Patterson joined CBSN to discuss.

  • Bipartisan infrastructure bill includes billions for tech

    Broadband access and cybersecurity get billions, but experts have concerns about cryptocurrency regulation.

  • The Best Disposable Face Masks to Stock Up On, According to Top-Rated Reviews

    Hundreds of customers say these are ones worth ordering. Key selling points: These three-ply disposable face masks come in individual packages, so you can store them wherever you need for easy access (think car glove compartment, jacket pocket, reusable shopping bag).