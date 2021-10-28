SEC Will Not Approve Leveraged Bitcoin ETF: Report

Reuters

The retailer, which operates more than 2,300 shops at airports, on cruise liners, in seaports, and other tourist locations, is seeing signs of recovery after being severely hit over the last year and a half by the travel restrictions imposed to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. The group's recovery has been specially driven by its main sector, The Americas, which made for 499 million Swiss francs ($543.16 million) of its 1.3 billion Swiss franc third quarter turnover. The group now expects to achieve up to 1.87 billion Swiss francs ($2.04 billion) in savings in personnel and other expenses compared to pre-pandemic levels, up from 1.2 billion Swiss francs forecast in August, and above the 1.3 billion Swiss francs in savings recorded in 2020.