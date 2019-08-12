Is SEC S.p.A.'s (LON:SECG) CEO Salary Justified?

Fiorenzo Tagliabue is the CEO of SEC S.p.A. (LON:SECG). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Fiorenzo Tagliabue's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that SEC S.p.A. has a market cap of UK£5.7m, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of €168k. (This figure is for the year to December 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at €145k. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under €178m, and the median CEO total compensation was €270k.

This would give shareholders a good impression of the company, since most similar size companies have to pay more, leaving less for shareholders. While this is a good thing, you'll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at SEC has changed over time.

Is SEC S.p.A. Growing?

Over the last three years SEC S.p.A. has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 30% per year (measured with a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 17% over last year.

Unfortunately, earnings per share have trended lower over the last three years. There's no doubt that the silver lining is that revenue is up. But it isn't sufficiently fast growth to overlook the fact that earnings per share has gone backwards over three years. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has SEC S.p.A. Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 72%, SEC S.p.A. would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

SEC S.p.A. is currently paying its CEO below what is normal for companies of its size.

Fiorenzo Tagliabue is paid less than CEOs of similar size companies, but the company isn't growing and total shareholder returns have been disappointing. We would not call the pay too generous, but nor would we claim the CEO is underpaid, given lacklustre business performance. Shareholders may want to check for free if SEC insiders are buying or selling shares.

