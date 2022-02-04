SEC Requests Grayscale to Address Concerns About Spot Bitcoin ETF Proposal
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has asked Grayscale to clarify how the investment firm will head off share manipulation, fraud and other possible issues in its proposal to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into a bitcoin spot exchange-traded fund (ETF), according to a notice Friday.
The regulator also flagged its concerns about the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust's liquidity and transparency and requested more detail on the “suitability” of bitcoin as the underlying asset for the fund.
The SEC requested almost identical clarification from Bitwise earlier this week as that investment manager continues to seek approval for its own spot bitcoin ETF.
Last fall, Grayscale filed an application with the SEC to convert its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into a bitcoin spot ETF.
Grayscale will have 21 days to respond to the SEC’s concerns. Grayscale is a unit of Digital Currency Group, which is also the parent of CoinDesk.
Over the past couple of months, the agency has rejected spot bitcoin ETF applications from WisdomTree, Krypton, SkyBridge and Fidelity. It is weighing a number of other applications from investment firms.