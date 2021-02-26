SEC Suspends Trading in 15 Stocks That Got Hyped on Social Media

Matt Robinson
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. regulators are engaging in the stock market’s version of whack-a-mole -- racing to suspend shares of companies with dubious prospects that have been hyped to the moon on social media.

In a Friday statement, the Securities and Exchange Commission said it temporarily halted trading in 15 companies due to concerns that their stock prices were artificially inflated. One of the companies, a penny stock called Blue Sphere Corp., was recently highlighted in a Bloomberg News story after spiking in value following a barrage of posts on online message boards.

“We proactively monitor for suspicious trading activity tied to stock promotions on social media, and act quickly to stop that trading when appropriate to safeguard the public interest,” Melissa Hodgman, acting director of the SEC’s enforcement division, said in a statement.

The SEC crackdown adds to the fallout from the GameStop Corp. frenzy, in which an army of day traders banded together to drive long-ignored stocks to the stratosphere. The regulator has routinely sought to remove moribund companies from exchanges because it’s worried about retail investors suffering losses, but that effort has picked up pace amid this year’s wild trading.

In Friday’s action, regulators are venturing further into one of the market’s rowdiest districts, targeting penny stocks driven into price and volume frenzies by incessant social media pumping. Frenetic trading, often in profitless companies, on lightly regulated broker networks is perhaps the most extreme example of speculative excess in the 2021 market, a landscape that has also included the SPAC craze and soaring cryptocurrencies.

In February, an average of 90 billion shares changed hands each day on venues such those operated by OTC Markets Group -- often called “over-the-counter” securities or the “pink sheets.” It added up to roughly 1.7 trillion shares this month, data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence show. In December, the total exceeded 1 trillion for the first time in a decade.

Blue Sphere is one of many stocks that vaulted from obscurity to viral sensation -- and on any given day there have been a dozen similar stories. Oftentimes, chatter on social media sites like Stocktwits and Twitter and other online chatrooms presages takeoff. It’s happening as retail traders equipped with zero commissions at brokers have swelled to 23% of stock trading volume, up from 20% last year, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

A phone call Friday to Blue Sphere was sent to voicemail.

Two weeks ago the SEC suspended trading in SpectraScience Inc. -- a firm that had surged 633% in 2021 to just over two-tenths of a cent before the halt. The SEC’s order noted that while the company hadn’t filed reports in years and its phone number doesn’t work, “social media accounts may be engaged in coordinated attempt to artificially influence” its share price. SpectraScience volume surpassed 3.5 billion shares on a single day in late January as the stock surged 167%.

None of the companies suspended Friday have filed any information with the SEC for over a year. Under the federal securities laws, the SEC can prohibit trading for 10 days and bar a broker-dealer from soliciting investors to buy or sell the stock again until certain reporting requirements are met.

Here are the stocks the SEC suspended:

Blue Sphere Corp.Bebida Beverage Co.Ehouse Global Inc.Eventure Interactive Inc.Eyes on the Go Inc.Green Energy Enterprises Inc.Helix Wind Corp.International Power Group Ltd.Marani Brands Inc.MediaTechnics Corp.Net Talk.com Inc.Patten Energy Solutions Group Inc.PTA Holdings Inc.Universal Apparel & Textime CompanyWisdom Homes of America Inc.

(Updates with background on OTC trading)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Securities watchdog suspends trading for 15 stocks after 'suspicious social media activity'

    The US securities watchdog suspended trading in 15 companies’ stock today, claiming that their prices had been artificially inflated by a calculated social media campaign which exploited the market volatility. It comes as a cybersecurity company analysis suggested that GameStop and other “meme stocks” may have pumped by bots, or automated accounts, on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. Friday’s suspension follows temporary bans of dozens more issuers, many of which may also have been targets of apparent social media attempts to artificially inflate their stock price, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said. Melissa Hodgman, Acting Director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement said: "The SEC's recent suspensions of trading in nearly two dozen securities – including 15 today – are one facet of our ongoing efforts to police the market and protect investors. "We proactively monitor for suspicious trading activity tied to stock promotions on social media, and act quickly to stop that trading when appropriate to safeguard the public interest. We also remind investors to exercise caution and do their diligence before investing generally, including in companies promoted on social media." The suspended issuers included Bebida Beverage Co (BBDA); International Power Group Ltd (IPWG) and Universal Apparel & Textile Company (DKGR). The SEC can suspend the trading of stocks for ten days and prohibit a broker from selling or buying unless certain conditions are met. Cyber security company PiiQ on Friday claimed that social media bots have been hyping up GameStop and other "meme stocks" which have become extremely volatile in recent weeks. There had been speculation that the buzz around GameStop, AMC and Blockbuster may have been the work of a foreign interference campaign. However Reddit chief executive Steve Huffman told American politicians this month that he did not believe bots or fake accounts played "a significant role" in pumping up the stock's price and following an investigation, did not conclude that foreign meddling was a factor. However PiiQ said it found bots on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube which were posting with keywords including "Hold The Line", "GME" and "GameStop". The researchers said that it had found thousands of bots pumping Dogecoin, GameStop and others.

  • SEC, not Congress, should step in amid GameStop stock frenzy: Analyst

    "I would prefer the SEC [Securities and Exchanges Commission) do the regulation as opposed to Congress, because they're the expert in this. The whole point of the SEC is they're expert regulators," Cipperman said.GameStop shares hit $160 at the open before being halted after several minutes of trading and fell to around $129 before the second halt. The stock resumed trading around 10 a.m. Eastern and hovered around $143 in late morning trade, up 56%.The rally lifted other "stonks" popular on sites such as Reddit's WallStreetBets, with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc up 12.5% and headphone company Koss Corp up nearly 61%.

  • U.S. SEC suspends trading in 15 securities due to 'questionable' social media activity

    The U.S. securities regulator on Friday suspended trading in the securities of 15 companies because of "questionable trading and social media activity," the latest in a string of temporary trading halts amid volatile trading in so-called "meme stocks." The Securities and Exchange Commission acted because none of the companies have filed any information with the regulator for over a year, it said in a statement. This is the regulator's third and largest wave of suspensions in response to social media activity.

  • Digital exchange Coinbase takes a step toward going public

    Coinbase has filed papers with U.S. regulators to become a publicly traded company as digital currencies continue to march toward mainstream acceptance. The digital currency exchange is seeking a direct listing, which would allow company insiders and early investors to convert their stakes in Coinbase into publicly traded stock. In a Thursday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Coinbase also revealed how interest in digital currency is gaining steam on the exchange.

  • The Fed is on a collision course with the $20 trillion Treasury market

    The $20 trillion Treasury bond market is getting jittery. The question is what is the Federal Reserve going to do about it? The US Treasury’s auctions of five- and seven-year securities were poorly received by investors.

  • Coinbase’s Financials Are Now Public Ahead of Stock Market Listing

    The crypto exchange's S-1 Form is now live, revealing key details before Coinbase stock hits the market.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks With 7% Dividend Yield

    You can get whiplash, trying to follow the market fluctuations these days. Volatility rules for now, as investors are pulling out of Big Tech – a move that is pushing the general markets down. The bearish sentiment comes as new COVID case numbers are falling, along with the weekly unemployment claims. Both are positive news bites for the economy, and will help to justify increased economic opening. At the same time, a Congressional COVID relief package working its way through the legislative process promises a booster shot for consumer spending – and combined with a recent rise in oil prices, this has market watchers thinking about inflation. The result: the US Treasury’s 10-year bond has hit a yield of 1.48%, a one-year high. So investor money is pulling out of stocks, and heading over to bonds. Overall, it’s a situation tailor made for defensive stocks. High-yield dividend plays are getting lots of love from Wall Street’s stock analysts, and are showing high upside potential as investors move toward them. These are the stocks that pad a portfolio, providing an income stream capable of compensating for low share appreciation. Using TipRanks database, we’ve found two dividend plays that are yielding just above 7%. If that’s not enough, all three received enough support from Wall Street analysts to earn a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) The financial sector is frequently a source of high-yielding dividend stocks, so it makes sense to look there. Sixth Street Specialty Lending is, as its name suggests, a player in the credit industry, where it is a provider of capital and credit financing for small- to mid-market companies. These small and medium enterprises are the traditional engine of America’s business sector, providing a majority of all jobs created, and specialty finance companies like Sixth Street are essential to their success. Over the past year, two trends have been clear in Sixth Street’s performance. First, the company showed a steep drop earnings when corona hit, followed by a strong rebound in 2Q20, with the EPS figure falling since then back into line with historical norms. And second, the stock’s share price has regained value slowly but steadily since hitting bottom late last March. A quick look at the numbers bears this out. TSLX showed an earnings loss in Q1 last year, but the 79 cents per share reported in Q4, while down 34% sequentially, was still up 41% year-over-year. The stock has also regained share price, rising 112% from its ‘covid panic’ trough. Sixth Street’s stock saw a momentary spike earlier this month, when it announced the Q4 results, along with the latest dividend declaration. The company’s earnings and revenue met expectations, and management declared a 41-cent per common share base dividend, along with a $1.25 special dividend. Sixth Street has a history of using special dividends to supplement the base payment. At the current base rate, the dividend yields a robust 7.5%. Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd is impressed with Sixth Street’s overall performance, but especially likes the dividend potential here. He writes, “With its recurring supplementals, a large special, and over-earning of the base dividend, we believe TSLX is aptly positioned to perform in a market where it is increasingly difficult to find yield…” Dodd rates TSLX an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $23.50 price target suggests room for 8% share growth in the coming year. (To watch Dodd’s track record, click here) Overall, it’s clear that Wall Street agrees with Dodd on Sixth Street’s quality – the stock has 5 recent reviews on record and all are to Buy, making the Strong Buy consensus rating unanimous. Share are priced at $21.67, and their recent appreciation has left room for just 6% upside under the average price target of $23. (See TSLX stock analysis on TipRanks) Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) Next up is Barings BDC, a business development corporation. Like Sixth Street, Barings provides financial services to middle-market companies. Barings’ services include capital access as well as asset management, and the company invests in debt, equity, and fixed income assets. The company boasted an investment portfolio worth $1.12 billion at the end of 3Q20, the last quarter reported. That last reported quarter also saw Barings beat expectations on earnings. The 17-cent EPS was up 21% sequentially. The net assets from operations increased to 90 cents per share, an enormous gain from the 10 cents reported in the same metric one year prior. The company also showed $7.1 million cash on hand at the end of Q3. Along with its secure financial situation, Barings has seen its share regain the value lost when the coronavirus first struck. The stock hit its lowest point on March 18 of last year; since then, the shares have rebounded 91%. That was all Q3. In Q4, Barings completed a merger with MVC Capital. The stock deal will leave Barings’ shareholders owning 73.4% of the combined entity (which will use the Barings name), while MVC shareholders will own the remaining 26.6%. The enlarged Barings is expected to show $1.5 billion in assets under management; the 4Q20 report, due in March, will give the details. Barings’ dividend reflects the company’s steady growth. In the past two years, management has kept the quarterly dividend payment growing, from 3 cents per share to the 19 cents declared earlier this month for payment in March. At 19 cents per common share, the dividend gives a yield of 7.8%. In his note on the stock for Compass Point, analyst Casey Alexander showed his clear approval of the dividend announcement: “BBDC preannounced expected 4Q20 NII of $0.19 per share versus our estimate of $0.16 and consensus estimates of $0.17. This was clearly driven by improved earnings power on the Barings platform…” In addition, Alexander sees the company making steady business gains, even without accounting for the MVC merger, writing, “Aside from the assets acquired from MVC Capital, BBDC originated $528M new investment commitments during the quarter. These commitments were spread across 24 new borrowers and 17 existing borrowers…” Alexander’s upbeat comments are complimented with a Buy rating on the stock, and his $10.25 price target implies an upside of 5% for the next 12 months. (To watch Alexander’s track record, click here) This is another stock with a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating based on a unanimous view; all three recent reviews are Buy-side. BBDC’s shares are selling for $9.66, and the average price target of $11 suggests a one-year upside of 13%. (See BBDC stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Dow Slips As Dems Move To Pass Stimulus Bill; Pelosi Says This Is 'Necessary'; Apple Rebounds

    The Dow Jones slipped amid a broad rally as Democrats got set to pass a Covid stimulus bill. Nancy Pelosi backed a controversial measure. Apple stock rose.

  • What's the Difference Between Retirement in Canada and America?

    American and Canadian governments provide many of the same types of services for those in retirement, but the subtle differences between the two countries are worth noting.

  • Bots hyped up GameStop on major social media platforms, analysis finds

    Bots on major social media platforms have been hyping up GameStop Corp and other "meme" stocks, according to an analysis by Massachusetts-based cyber security company PiiQ Media, suggesting organized economic or foreign actors may have played a role in the Reddit-driven trading frenzy. Shares of GameStop soared last month after Reddit users banded together to squeeze hedge funds that had bet against the video game retailer and other companies. Reddit Chief Executive Steve Huffman told Congress this month that bots, artificial or fake accounts with automated content, had not played a "significant role" in GameStop Reddit message traffic.

  • GameStop Posts Best Week in a Month Fueled by Reddit Frenzy

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. shares had their best week this month, and second-best ever, amid a flurry of day trader activity.The video-game retailer jumped 151% this week as amateur investors continued to promote the stock on social media platforms like Reddit and StockTwits. More than 90 million shares changed hands Friday, more than double what’s been seen in the past two weeks, and adding to the 233 million that traded over the past two sessions.“It would be unwise to discount the power of the collective retail trade and this is an example of the resurgence of energy either on GME again or through another stock,” said Amy Kong, chief investment officer of Barrett Asset Management.The stock has been a poster child for volatility so far this year. Euphoria for the video-game retailer set off a 2,728% rally last month before shares came crashing down and wiped out about $30 billion in market value. The retail craze drew ire from Washington and led to a House Financial Services Committee hearing on retail trading and the video-game distributor last week.Options traders were betting that the stock could do much better Friday after more than doubling so far this week. The most-active option traded on the stock Thursday was a contract on GameStop spiking to $800 on Friday. Some 52,000 contracts changed hands during the session betting on this one-day gain of 636%. The stock swung between gains and losses Friday before finally settling down 6.4% to $101.74.“From a top-down perspective, I would caution that these price spikes continue to signal frothiness in certain corners of the market and represent sharp deviations from company fundamentals,” Kong said.Analysts cited a tweet by activist investor and GameStop board member Ryan Cohen posted shortly before the stock began its resurgence on Wednesday, suggesting Reddit traders may view the photo of a McDonald’s Corp. ice cream as a cryptic message to resume buying. A report from Citron Research suggesting the company purchase Esports Entertainment Group Inc. to pivot away from its declining retail business provided a further catalyst.Even with the volatility on Friday, shares remain about seven-times higher than the average analyst price target of about $13, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. None of the eight analysts who follow the stock rate it a buy -- it has four hold-equivalents and four sell recommendations.While the stock’s revival caught many on Wall Street flat-footed this week, the craze is “nothing like what we saw in late January,” according to Eric Liu, the co-founder of Vanda Research. “Part of that is due to a broadening of the opportunity set” with retail traders flowing into cannabis and crypto-exposed companies, he said in an email.(Updates share price moves throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Texas power crisis could cripple small marketers, unravel market deregulation

    Retail power marketers in Texas are appealing multi-million dollar bills from last week's blackout that they say could cripple them and unravel Texas' nearly two-decade-old experiment as the most deregulated U.S. electricity market. Wholesale prices, which last year averaged $26 a megawatt hour, soared to $9,000 per MWh for days as grid operators tried to quench a severe shortage that left up to 4.3 million residents shivering in the dark last week. "The state will likely experience the largest number of failures of retailers ever seen," said Patrick Woodson, chief executive of Green Energy Exchange.

  • Market Recap: Friday, February 26

    Wall Street stocks ended mixed on Friday, with battered technology shares recovering some declines amid encouraging data, though fears of rising interest rates caused investors to take fright. The Nasdaq traded 0.6% higher, paring losses at the end of the week. However, the index still posted a weekly loss of 4.9% for its worst since October as tech stocks unwound some of their steep 2020 gains this week, as benchmark Treasury yields spiked to their highest levels since January 2020. The rise in rates are tied to a range of corporate and consumer borrowing costs, and may undermine the recovery if they jump too quickly. DWS Group Head of Fixed Income, Americas, Greg Staples, and Global Market Strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Gabriela Santos joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Labor Department expands jobless aid for those forced to choose 'your money or your health'

    Workers whose states denied them unemployment aid during the COVID-19 pandemic may be able to retroactively access benefits back to February 2, 2020, according to a new Labor Department rule issued Thursday.

  • Warren Buffett gave me a single piece of advice I'll 'treasure forever': Billionaire Thomas Tull

    Billionaire Thomas Tull — who runs a holding company Tulco modeled in part after Buffett's — described a piece of advice from Buffett that 'impacted' his decision-making.

  • Golden Donald Trump Statue At CPAC Has Twitter Warning Idol Worshippers

    "Seriously, did these folks not read the Old Testament?"

  • J&J single-dose COVID-19 vaccine recommended for emergency use

    J&J's vaccine recommended for emergency use authorization by independent experts. FDA will make a decision this weekend.Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is one step closer to emergency use authorization (EAU) after an independent panel voted Friday to recommend the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issue the EUA.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks end mixed, Nasdaq recovers some losses but still posts worst week since October

    Fears of rising interest rates have caused investors to take fright.

  • GameStop Can Justify Its Valuation By Turning Into A '5,000-Store Introduction To Crypto,' Says Cramer

    CNBC host Jim Cramer said Thursday that GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME) could justify its share price by turning into a cryptocurrency play. What Happened: The “Mad Money” host made references to other companies like Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), both of which are linked in some way or the other to cryptocurrency at the present. “If GameStop were to turn itself into a 5,000-store introduction to crypto, make it so that they sell $1 billion worth of stock ... and buy crypto with it, and then make it so it’s an international gaming place where you win bitcoin, I think you can justify the stock price,” theorized Cramer. “I have not been able to come up with anything else, but this works. And it doesn’t have to be bitcoin. We can make it crypto.” See also: How‌ ‌to‌ ‌Buy‌ ‌GameStop‌ ‌(GME)‌ ‌Stock‌ Cramer said if GameStop turns itself into a “crypto information place” and has worldwide games with no latency it would add to the credibility of GameStop investor and Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) co-founder Ryan Cohen. The former hedge fund manager also pointed to the upcoming resignation of GameStop CFO Jim Bell and said, “CFOs, they tend not to have bitcoin on their balance sheet. Perhaps Jim Bell, that’s what he didn’t want.” Cramer called Cohen a “big thinker” and said “I have a feeling that this is the way to get this stock higher. I can’t come up with another way.” Why It Matters: GameStop, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB), and Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) shares were buoyed in a short squeeze carried out by Reddit forum r/WallStreetBets. A notable poster on the forum — “Deep F---ing Value” — who has been credited by forum members for pointing out the short squeeze opportunity told U.S. lawmakers that he likes GameStop stock. “As far as I can tell, the market remains oblivious to GameStop’s unique opportunity within the gaming industry,” said the poster whose real name is Keith Partick Gill. On Wednesday, Cramer called the over 103% rise in the shares of GameStop “a mockery,” and questioned, “Where is the government?” Alma Angotti, a former Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement attorney said that heightened interest from regulatory bodies could be expected. “I think both Congress and the SEC will be studying that balance between orderly markets and letting people invest what they want to invest for whatever reasons they want to invest even if it doesn’t make sense to us,” CNBC reported. Price Action: GameStop shares closed nearly 18.6% higher at $108.73 on Thursday and fell 2.51% to $106 in the after-hours session. For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. Photo courtesy: EPIC via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Stock Performance And WallStreetBets Mentions Have A 'Real' Connection: BarclaysWhy AMC Shares Spiked 20% Today© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Ronald Pickup, Actor in ‘The Crown,’ ‘Best Marigold Hotel,’ Dies at 80

    Ronald Pickup, the British actor best known for his roles in “The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” films and “The Crown,” died on Feb. 24. He was 80. Pickup’s agent said he “passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness surrounded by his wife and family,” per the BBC. “He will be deeply missed.” Born on June […]