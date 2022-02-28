SEC Senior Counsel Rebecca Fike Returns to Vinson & Elkins as Partner

By ExecEdge Editorial Staff

International law firm Vinson & Elkins announced that SEC Senior Counsel Rebecca Fike has rejoined the firm as a partner in its Dallas Office. Fike began her career as an associate at Vinson & Elkins before joining the SEC and spending nearly 10 years in the commission’s Enforcement Division at its Fort Worth Regional Office.

“Rebecca is a dynamic attorney with whom I had the pleasure of working as she began her legal career,” said John Wander, General Counsel and a partner in the Shareholder Litigation and Enforcement practice at Vinson & Elkins. “The experience she’s gained over the past decade will be of great value to our white collar and government investigations clients and we are excited to welcome her back to the team.”

While at the SEC, Fike handled more than 60 investigations into potential violations of federal security laws, bringing multiple front-page enforcement actions across a broad array of financial fraud, accounting, and whistleblower investigations.

Upon her return to the firm, she will focus on securities enforcement and government investigations, including corporate internal investigations white collar defense and defending companies and individuals against government investigations, for Vinson & Elkins’ internationally-recognized Government Investigations & White Collar Criminal Defense practice. She will also be a core member of the firm’s Shareholder Litigation & Enforcement team.

“With an incredible team of former federal prosecutors and defense lawyers experienced in conducting internal investigations and representing corporations, executives and boards, we continue to build out our practice to serve clients with valuable advice and practical solutions in connection with investigations,” said Hilary Preston, Vice-Chair of Vinson & Elkins.