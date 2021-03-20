SEC Signals Tougher Line With Oil Companies on Climate: FT

Jessica Park
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has told ConocoPhillips and Occidental Petroleum to hold shareholder votes on new emissions targets, Financial Times reported, citing a letter the SEC sent to ConocoPhillips that the publication has seen.

The SEC denied requests from both companies to dismiss shareholder motions that would require them to discuss in detail their plans for cutting their “Scope 3” emissions. The two oil companies said the proposals looked to micromanage their operations but the SEC said it was “unable to concur” with this argument, the FT reported.

“In our view, the proposal does not seek to micromanage the company to such a degree that exclusion of the proposal would be appropriate,” the SEC wrote to ConocoPhillips. This is the first time that the SEC denied requests by oil and gas companies to exclude votes on Scope 3, unidentified activists told FT.

ConocoPhillips, Occidental Petroleum and the SEC didn’t respond to FT’s requests for comment.

Read More: U.S. Weighs Global Climate Impact Benchmark for Wall Street

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

