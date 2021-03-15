U.S. SEC sues California trader for social media fraud scheme

·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday it has charged a California-based trader for an alleged fraud scheme in which he spread false information about a defunct company on Twitter.

Andrew L. Fassari, or @OCMillionaire on Twitter, tweeted false statements about Arcis Resources Corporation during December 2020, shortly after purchasing over 41 million shares of the stock, the SEC said in a complaint that was unsealed on Monday.

Fassari's attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The trader made approximately 120 tweets from Dec. 9-21 with false and misleading statements about the stock, causing its price to surge over 4,000%, the SEC said. Fassari later sold all his shares between Dec. 10 and 16, booking $929,000 in profits from the scheme, according to the allegations.

The SEC suspended trading in Arcis on March 2. Since February, the agency has suspended trading of more than a dozen securities following volatile trading this year in GameStop Corp and other darlings of social media that have seen a surge in interest from retail investors.

The SEC said it obtained an emergency asset freeze and other emergency relief against Fassari.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Chris Reese and Dan Grebler)

Recommended Stories

  • British woman missing after disappearing off American boyfriend’s yacht in US Virgin Islands

    Police say phone, passport and belongings all left behind

  • If Clean Energy Is the Future, Why Are Renewable Energy Stocks Selling Off Right Now?

    The recipe for renewable energy's 2020 breakout was so perfect it deserves a Michelin star. Technological improvements had been simmering for years and paired perfectly with short-term seasonings like low interest rates. The result was a 234% surge in the Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEMKT: TAN), a 59% increase in the First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEMKT: FAN), and tons of excitement surrounding electric vehicle (EV) and hydrogen fuel cell companies.

  • Investors say regulatory relief for bank capital rules could ease pressure on bond market

    Calls are heating up for the Federal Reserve to extend relief on bank capital requirements to help prevent the near $20 trillion government bond market from coming under siege.

  • Ammon Bundy refuses to wear a mask in court, arrested for missing trial

    This latest incident involving the anti-government activist comes five months after he refused to follow coronavirus protocols at a high school football game.

  • U.S. senators urge Biden to drop trade waivers, prioritize U.S. firms in COVID relief effort

    Thirteen Democratic U.S. senators on Monday urged President Joe Biden to act quickly to suspend waivers to the Buy American program that would allow foreign companies to bid for work funded by his $1.9 trillion relief bill. In the letter, spearheaded by Senators Tammy Baldwin and Sherrod Brown, the senators called on Biden to use his executive authority to temporarily suspend waivers before any contracts can be awarded. "In order to ensure that this spending provides the relief intended, we ask you to take steps to close loopholes that could allow the historic investments included in COVID relief legislation to go to foreign firms,” they wrote.

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s $14m home was breached twice by a trespasser over Christmas, report says

    Ohio man allegedly trespassed on the property on 24 and 26 December

  • Members of ‘outlaw biker gangs’ squared off in Columbia cycle shop melee, sheriff says

    One man was killed in the fracas, while others were shot, stabbed or beaten.

  • Sony's impressive WH-1000XM4 headphones are back down to $278

    Sony's WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones with active noise cancellation are on sale for $278 at several retailers including Amazon and Best Buy.

  • Woman killed by police in shootout caught on body cam

    Officer Josh Baker in stable condition after being rushed to local hospital

  • Texas restaurant covered in racist graffiti after owner went on CNN to oppose lifting mask mandate

    Ramen shop in Texas vandalised after owner opposes governor’s order lifting mask mandate

  • Woman Filmed Coughing on Uber Driver Arrested, Facing Robbery and Battery Charges

    One of the women captured on video coughing on and verbally abusing an Uber driver in San Francisco has reportedly turned herself in and is now in the custody of the SFPD. NextShark earlier reported that an Asian Uber driver filed a police report after being threatened and harassed by racist passengers on March 7. Another passenger, Malaysia King, 24, was earlier apprehended in Las Vegas on a warrant for assault with a caustic chemical, assault and battery, conspiracy, and violation of health and safety code.

  • India to propose cryptocurrency ban, penalising miners, traders - source

    India will propose a law banning cryptocurrencies, fining anyone trading in the country or even holding such digital assets, a senior government official told Reuters in a potential blow to millions of investors piling into the red-hot asset class. The bill, one of the world's strictest policies against cryptocurrencies, would criminalise possession, issuance, mining, trading and transferring crypto-assets, said the official, who has direct knowledge of the plan. The measure is in line with a January government agenda that called for banning private virtual currencies such as bitcoin while building a framework for an official digital currency.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell's brother says she is 'patsy' being used by US government as scapegoat after Epstein's suicide

    Ghislaine Maxwell's brother says she is a patsy for Jeffrey Epstein and that she is being used by the US government as a scapegoat. Ian Maxwell made the comments during an appearance on Good Morning America and in an interview with the Times of London. "She's a patsy for Jeffrey Epstein who they lost on their watch and they are taking it out on my sister and dammit, that's wrong," he said.

  • There's a huge Michael Kors sale on all things spring—shop the best deals

    You can get an extra 25% off sale styles at Michael Kors for the store's big Spring Sale—find out how to get the deal now.

  • Mother 'used deepfake to frame cheerleading rivals'

    A US mother allegedly went to extreme lengths to help her daughter's cheerleading career.

  • Trump's CFO's ex-daughter-in-law is cooperating with prosecutors and 'refuses to be silenced,' her lawyer says

    Allen Weisselberg holds the keys to Donald Trump's personal finances, as well as his company's financial details.

  • Biden Planning First Major Tax Hike Since 1993: Report

    President Joe Biden is expected to propose a number of tax increases in the first major federal tax hike in nearly 30 years to pay for the long-term economic program that will follow the COVID-19 response bill, according to a new report. Sources reportedly told Bloomberg that provisions currently under consideration include raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent from 21 percent; paring back tax preferences for so-called pass-through businesses, such as limited-liability companies or partnerships; increasing the income tax rate on individuals earning more than $400,000; expanding the estate tax; and a higher capital-gains tax rate for individuals earning at least $1 million annually. An analysis by the Tax Policy Center of Biden’s campaign tax plan estimated it would raise $2.1 trillion over ten years. The next economic plan is expected to be larger than the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that Biden signed into law last week after it passed Congress with zero Republican support. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that unlike the first bill, which relied upon government debt as funding, that at least part of the future provision will need to be paid for. The White House has yet to unveil the new program, which it has said would follow the signing of the COVID-19 response bill. It could cost between $2 trillion and $4 trillion, the report says. It could prove difficult for Democrats to find the support of ten Senate Republicans that would be needed to move the measure forward. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last month that lawmakers would “have a big robust discussion about the appropriateness of a big tax increase.” However, a number of tax initiatives could receive Republican support, including a move from a gasoline tax to a vehicle-miles-traveled fee to help fund highway projects as well as efforts to revise tax laws that don’t go far enough in keeping U.S. companies from moving jobs and profits offshore as another way to raise revenue. If the tax measures were to pass, they would likely take effect next year. However, some lawmakers have urged the president to hold off on any tax hikes while unemployment remains high due to the pandemic.

  • A San Antonio man spoke out against Texas ending mask mandate. Then his noodle shop was vandalized with 'ugly display of hate.'

    Support is rolling in for a San Antonio man whose noodle shop was tagged with racist graffiti after he spoke out against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

  • Sarah Harding: 'I won't see another Christmas'

    The former Girls Aloud singer, who has cancer, reveals her prognosis in her new memoir.

  • Black vaccine hesitancy may not be about medical bias, report finds

    Data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) shows the Black population in this country still lags way behind their white counterparts when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations — but a recent study reveals the reasons why may not be what was previously believed. Latiah Haley receives a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the newest vaccine approved by the U.S. FDA for emergency use, at an event put on by the Thornton Fire Department on March 6, 2021 in Thornton, Colorado.