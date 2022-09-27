SEC Sues Ex-MoviePass Executives for Fraud Following Collapse

(Bloomberg) -- Two former MoviePass Inc. executives illegally misled investors by promising they could turn a profit charging theater-goers just $9.95 a month for unlimited tickets, the US Securities and Exchange Commission alleged in a lawsuit.

Theodore Farnsworth and Mitch Lowe were accused by the agency of securities fraud in a complaint filed late Monday in federal court in Manhattan. Farnsworth is the former chief executive officer of the analytics firm Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc., which bought MoviePass in 2017 and ran it until it collapsed into bankruptcy in 2020. Lowe was MoviePass’ CEO from 2016 to 2020.

The SEC claims Farnsworth and Lowe made misstatements in financial filings and in the press “regarding whether MoviePass could be profitable at its new, $9.95 per month subscription price.”

Before Helios took over, unlimited subscriptions cost $40 to $50 a month.

“Faced with debilitating negative cash flows -- rather than tell the public the truth -- Farnsworth and Lowe devised fraudulent tactics to prevent MoviePass’s heavy users from using the service, and falsely and misleadingly informed the public that usage had declined naturally or due to measures the company had employed to combat subscribers’ purported violations of MoviePass’s terms and conditions of service,” according to the complaint.

The SEC also named former MoviePass Vice President Khalid Itum as a defendant in the suit. It accused him of submitting false invoices to Helios and MoviePass and pocketing more than $310,000 from the companies.

Last year, Helios and MoviePass settled Federal Trade Commission allegations that it misled customers and failed to secure their personal information.

MoviePass co-founder Stacy Spikes announced plans this month to relaunch the theater subscription service.

Lowe didn’t respond after regular business hours to an email seeking comment. Farnsworth and Itum couldn’t immediately be located for comment.

The case is Securities & Exchange Commission v. Farnsworth, 22-cv-08226, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

