SEC Sues Ex-Netflix Software Engineers for Insider Trading

Matt Robinson
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Three former Netflix Inc. software engineers and two close associates were sued by federal regulators for profiting $3 million by trading on confidential information about the company’s subscriber growth.

Sung Mo “Jay” Jun, 49, while employed at Netflix in 2016 and 2017, repeatedly tipped non-public subscriber information to his brother, Joon Mo Jun, and his close friend, Junwoo Chon, who both used it to trade in advance of multiple Netflix earnings announcements, according to a Wednesday complaint from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. After Sung Mo Jun left Netflix in 2017, he obtained the same subscriber growth information from another Netflix insider, Ayden Lee, according to the SEC.

“We allege that a Netflix employee and his close associates engaged in a long-running, multimillion dollar scheme to profit from valuable, misappropriated company information,” said Erin E. Schneider, head of the SEC’s San Francisco office.

Jun, his brother and friend Chon all allegedly used encrypted messaging applications to discuss their trading in an attempt to evade detection. Another former colleague of Jun tipped the insider trading ring of the subscriber growth numbers in July 2019. In all, members of the group traded ahead of 13 Netflix quarter earnings announcements from July 2016 to July 2019, according to the SEC.

Federal prosecutors in Seattle filed criminal securities fraud charges against four of the five defendants named in the SEC complaint. The criminal case was filed in a charging document called an information, which is typically used when defendants have already agreed to plead guilty.

The criminal charges rely on the same conduct alleged in the SEC complaint, alleging the subscriber data gleaned through their work as Netflix software engineers was used to inform trades in the company stock from 2016 to 2019 that netted millions in illicit gains.

An attorney for Sung Mo Jun didn’t respond to a request for comment, while an attorney for Ayden Lee declined to comment. Lawyers for Joon Jun and Chon said in emailed statements that their clients have accepted responsibility for their actions and look forward to putting this matter behind them.

(Updates with trade details, attorney comments starting in fourth paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • IMF Curbs Afghanistan’s Funding Access, Squeezing Taliban

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund said that the new government in Afghanistan is cut off from using fund reserve assets days before the nation was set to receive almost $500 million, depriving the Taliban of key resources.The country has been in line to automatically receive new reserves, known as special drawing rights or SDRs, on Monday as part of a recently approved IMF plan to inject $650 billion of liquidity into the troubled global economy. While Afghanistan will still receive

  • Why Lowe's Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) popped 9.6% on Wednesday after the home improvement retailer delivered solid second-quarter results. Lowe's Companies is winning more business from professional contractors. "Our strong results this quarter demonstrate that our Total Home strategy is working, with U.S. sales comps up 32% on a two-year basis," CEO Marvin Ellison said in a press release.

  • Analysts Estimate Box (BOX) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

    Box (BOX) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • These Are the Most Expensive Small Towns in America

    Two are located in Colorado.

  • Why Calculating Compensation for Top-Tier Talent Is Complicated – and Can Be Expensive

    I want to give a huge shout-out to our Herculean six-person team of editors and writers — Brent Lang, Cynthia Littleton, Gene Maddaus, Michael Schneider, Matt Donnelly and Joe Otterson — who collectively pulled off this week’s incredibly comprehensive cover story. The piece, titled “Battle Royal,” chronicles and analyzes what Scarlett Johansson’s legal battle with […]

  • Three Former Netflix Software Engineers Charged With Insider Trading By SEC

    Three former Netflix software engineers are among those who have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for alleged insider trading. In a complaint filed in federal court in Seattle, the regulatory agency says the engineers and two associates generated more than $3 million in profits from a “long-running scheme.” The cornerstone of […]

  • U.S. Housing Starts Fall More Than Forecast to Three-Month Low

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. housing starts declined more than expected in July, adding to evidence that supply and labor constraints are holding back home construction while demand has slowed. Residential starts dropped 7% last month to a three-month low 1.53 million annualized rate, according to government data released Wednesday. Building permits, however, climbed 2.6% in July due to a pickup in applications for multifamily dwellings.Housing starts were projected to cool slightly to a 1.60 million pac

  • Add Rental Properties To Your Portfolio With $100 Minimum Investment

    There are several great reasons to add real estate to your investment portfolio. Real estate can provide consistent income, it has the potential for high returns and it can be less volatile than stocks. However, many real estate investment opportunities require a considerable amount of capital and being a landlord can become more of a job than an investment. Fortunately, there are a growing number of options available for passive investors to add real estate assets to their portfolio with a low

  • Madonna Poses with All 6 Kids at Birthday Party While Celebrating with Boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams

    Madonna is mom to sons Rocco, 21, and David, 15, plus daughters Lourdes, 24, Mercy, 15, and twins Estere and Stella, who turn 9 this month

  • The US never reconstructed Afghanistan

    Twenty years and $145 billion spent led to the Taliban's swift victory.

  • Jennifer Lopez Wears an Early Aughts–Inspired Emilio Pucci Set in L.A

    An ode to Y2K fashion.

  • Southern California home prices keep climbing, hit new record in July

    The Southern California median home prices rose 17% to a record high in July, though there are some signs the market is cooling.

  • Family of man killed during Kenosha protests files lawsuit

    The family of one of the two men fatally shot during a demonstration against police violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin, has filed a federal civil lawsuit against local law enforcement, accusing officers of facilitating Kyle Rittenhouse's attacks. Anthony Huber was participating in an Aug. 25 protest sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake two days earlier. Rittenhouse, who is white, was 17 at the time and traveled from his home in Antioch, Illinois, and joined other armed individuals in Kenosha who answered a call from local militia to protect businesses from protesters.

  • Ex-Netflix Employees Accused of $3.1 Million Insider Trading Scheme

    Five people, including three former Netflix employees, used confidential subscriber growth information to illegally trade in Netflix stock, netting $3.1 million, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission complaint filed on Wednesday. Sung Mo “Jay” Jun, 49, of Bellevue, Wash., and three others have also been criminally charged in federal court in Seattle with three […]

  • Are Institutions Heavily Invested In Two Harbors Investment Corp.'s (NYSE:TWO) Shares?

    Every investor in Two Harbors Investment Corp. ( NYSE:TWO ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • The $2.64 Million Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 Has Already Sold Out

    Want one of the 112 examples of Lamborghini's revived Countach supercar? Well, you're too late.

  • BlackRock Joins $200 Million in Funding for Startup Breeze Air

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. and Knighthead Capital Management are investing in a $200 million second round of capital to support the expansion of startup low-cost carrier Breeze Airways. The funding also includes additional investments by Peterson Partners Inc. and Sandlot Partners, which helped provide an initial $100 million in capital that backed the May start of flights by the Salt Lake City-based carrier, Breeze Aviation Group Inc. said Wednesday.Breeze, which offers nonstop flights from

  • Disneyland to launch Genie app with new fees to skip the long lines

    Disney announced plans for a new mobile app that will allow parkgoers, for an extra fee, to skip the wait for the most popular attractions.

  • ¿Qué es un token cripto semifungible?

    Tras el boom de los NFTs, ahora los SFTs representan un grupo relativamente nuevo de tokens que pueden ser tanto fungibles como no fungibles.

  • How two Indian techies bootstrapped their way to build the country’s first crypto unicorn

    On Aug. 10, CoinDCX said it has raised $90 million in a Series C funding round at a valuation of $1.1 billion from Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s B Capital Group, Coinbase Ventures, Block.one, and Jump Capital.