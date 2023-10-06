SEC sues Musk to compel testimony in X takeover probe

STORY: Elon Musk is being sued to compel him to testify on his purchase of Twitter.

That’s according to a Thursday court filing.

It says the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission subpoenaed him to appear in court last month, but he failed to appear.

The agency's investigation escalates a long-running feud between the SEC and the world’s richest man.

It's focused on whether Musk broke federal securities laws in 2022 when he bought stock in Twitter, which he later renamed X.

The SEC says he missed a deadline to publicly disclose buying the stock.

Thursday’s filing showed the agency subpoenaed Musk in May this year to provide testimony in San Francisco.

Though Musk initially agreed to the deposition, two days before the September 15 date, Musk raised quote “several spurious objections” and said he would not appear.

According to the SEC, Musk said the SEC was trying to quote “harass” him, and that his counsel needed time to review potentially relevant material contained in a biography of Musk published last month.

An attorney for Musk said quote "The SEC has already taken Mr. Musk's testimony multiple times in this misguided investigation - enough is enough."

The SEC said in a press release it was seeking quote "Musk’s testimony to obtain information not already in the SEC’s possession that is relevant to its legitimate and lawful investigation."

Musk first disclosed he had built a large minority stake in Twitter in April 2022.

Musk was late with that filing and initially indicated he planned to be a passive stakeholder, meaning he did not plan to take over Twitter or influence its management decisions.

Later that month, he announced plans to buy the company but subsequently tried to get out of the deal, alleging Twitter was not disclosing the full extent of bot activity on its platform.

Faced with a trial that sought to compel him to complete the deal, Musk closed his acquisition of Twitter in October last year.