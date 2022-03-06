SEC Tournament bracket: Television channel, start times for each game in Tampa
LEXINGTON - Kentucky basketball will open SEC Tournament play Friday at approximately 8 p.m. in Tampa, Florida.
The Wildcats are the No. 3 seed in the tournament. With a double bye, Kentucky will face the team that advances to Friday from the group of No. 14 seed Georgia, No. 11 seed Vanderbilt and No. 6 seed Alabama.
Kentucky has won the SEC Tournament 31 times in program history, more than the rest of the league combined (29).
SEC Tournament schedule
Wednesday, March 9
Game 1 (6 p.m.): No. 12 Missouri vs. No. 13 Ole Miss
Game 2 (8:00 p.m.): No. 11 Vanderbilt vs. No. 14 Georgia
Thursday, March 10
Game 3 (Noon): No. 8 Texas A&M vs. No. 9 Florida
Game 4 (2:00 p.m.): No. 5 LSU vs. Winner of Game 1
Game 5 (6 p.m.): No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Mississippi State
Game 6 (8:00 p.m.): No. 6 Alabama vs. Winner of Game 2
Friday, March 11
Game 7 (Noon): No. 1 Auburn vs. Winner of Game 3
Game 8 (2:00 p.m.): No. 4 Arkansas vs. Winner of Game 4
Game 9 (6:00 p.m.): No. 2 Tennessee vs. Winner of Game 5
Game 10 (8:00 p.m.): No. 3 Kentucky vs. Winner of Game 6
Saturday, March 12
Game 11 (1:00 p.m.): Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8
Game 12 (3:00 p.m.): Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10
Sunday, March 13
Game 13 (1 p.m.): Championship Game
SEC Tournament television channel
Games on Wednesday, Thursday and the night session Friday will be televised on the SEC Network. That's DirecTV 611-1; Dish 596-599 and hopper 404.1-404.3; U-Verse 608/1608 and 609/1609; FiOs 332/832 and Spectrum Cable 518 in Louisville and Lexington.
The afternoon session on Friday, as well as the Saturday and Sunday games will be televised on ESPN. That's DirecTV 206, Dish 140, U-Verse 602/1602, FiOs 70/570 and Spectrum Cable 31/506 in Louisville, 28/506 in Lexington.
SEC Tournament streaming
Eligible subscribers can stream all the games via WatchESPN.
