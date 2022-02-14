SEC Warns Investors About Risks From High-Yield Crypto Accounts
(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is warning investors about risks associated with accounts that pay clients high interest rates for depositing crypto assets.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Stocks Pare Losses Amid Wild Swings; Oil Tops $95: Markets Wrap
Covid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and Deaths
Singapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest Homes
Companies offering interest-bearing accounts for digital assets don’t provide the same protections as banks and credit unions, and the deposits aren’t insured, the regulator’s Office of Investor Education and Advocacy said in an investor bulletin Monday. Earlier in the day, the SEC announced that BlockFi Inc. had agreed to pay $100 million to federal and state securities regulators to settle allegations that it illegally offered a product that pays customers high rates to lend out their digital tokens.
The SEC’s investor advocacy office urged investors to carefully read through any disclosures related to interest-bearing accounts and said the products raised several issues, including:
Assets held in those accounts can be used by companies for a variety of investment activities, including as loans to institutional investors
Risks that retail investors face generally with crypto assets, including price volatility and possible fraud
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The Billion-Dollar Nickel-Swap Scandal That Shocked Singapore
The Loan Shark Trump Freed From Prison Is Lending Money Again
The Brothers Behind a Wedding Tent Empire Know When to Say Yes
Why Airbus Is Canceling Orders From Qatar Airways, One of Its Best Customers
There Are Now 1,000 Unicorn Startups Worth $1 Billion or More
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.