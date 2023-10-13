Secamb seeks Surrey and Sussex volunteer first responders

An ambulance service trust is looking for volunteers to work as community first responders (CFRs).

Volunteers would deliver care before the arrival of South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb) crews at emergencies near to where they live or work.

Training would be provided to all successful applicants, the trust said.

Secamb's head of community resilience said volunteer CFRs played a "vital role" in supporting frontline services.

"It is a challenging volunteering role but one which, for the right candidate, can also be extremely rewarding," David Wells said.

The trust is particularly keen to hear from residents of Cranleigh in Surrey and Bognor Regis, Pagham, Selsey, West Chiltington and The Witterings in West Sussex.

Applications close on 5 November.

