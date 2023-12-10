‘Secluded compound’ hidden above Hollywood’s Sunset Strip hits the market. Take a look

Tucked away in a private area of a popular tourist destination sits a charming house that has landed on the real estate market in Los Angeles, California, for $7.5 million.

View

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom primary home is the dwelling place of “The Wedding Invitation” writer-director Rainy Kerwin and her husband, Jared Vogt, a co-founder of the Avalara Tax Software Company, and is right above the Sunset Strip.

Pool area

“This unique secluded compound sits on a half acre on Kings Road right at Hollywood Blvd.,” listing agent Loren Dunsworth said in a press release. “It is the perfect blend of old meets new. I would call it an emotion provoking home. I think the current housing market is somewhat lacking in really interesting properties that are not new built ‘white boxes’. This home is truly special.”

Outdoor area

Features of the 4,725-square-foot primary and guest home include:

Dining room

Swimming pool

Spa

Multiple fire pits

Outdoor kitchen

Screening room

Full bar

City views

Wine fridge

Large dining area

Fireplace

Guest house

Backyard

Kerwin describes the residence’s tone with affection.

Interior

“We looked at 13 houses in one day and we both immediately agreed on this one, while sitting outside by the fireplace, in front of the green living wall,” Kerwin said in the release.

Bathroom

“There’s a real peacefulness about this house. Because of the layout of the home (three separate buildings, plus wrap-around porch and outdoor kitchen) there are so many spaces to have a glass of wine, or a cup of tea, or work, or hideaway. Our absolute favorite place, and the most unique room in all of the houses we toured, is the bar & lounge with a screening room. Its old Hollywood charm instantly pulled us in.”

Theater and bar

The listing is held by Compass.

Bedroom

