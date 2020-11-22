Will you get a second $1,200 stimulus check by Christmas?

Americans say they'll be more willing to spend money this holiday season if the government comes up with second round of $1,200 COVID relief payments. You know, "stimulus checks."

Can Washington provide the cash in time for Christmas? Congressional leaders, President-elect Joe Biden (pictured), departing President Donald Trump and officials in his administration all say they'd like to see a new aid bill come together quickly.

But the various parties are far apart on the details.

Here's what we know right now about the chances you'll get another stimulus check in the coming weeks.

Americans are eager for more relief

A recent Franklin Templeton-Gallup survey found 16% of Americans plan to spend more on holiday gifts this year — but that jumps to 22% if the government comes through with more $1,200 relief payments.

Meanwhile, 37% are planning to spend less this holiday season, but that drops to 30% if consumers receive second stimulus checks.

"Congress must now do a Covid Relief Bill," Trump tweeted earlier this month. "Needs Democrats support. Make it big and focused. Get it done!"

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told CNBC on Friday that Republicans want to sit down soon with members of the opposing party to draft a bill "for the people that really need it." Mnuchin negotiated nearly nonstop with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi before the election, but they couldn't reach a deal.

The White House's previous proposals called for more stimulus checks. Aid measures supported by Democrats also have included additional direct payments to Americans.

What's the possible timing for 2nd checks?

It's been more than seven months since the IRS started distributing the initial round of aid money for Americans. A survey from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found that close to 60% of Americans used their first stimulus checks to pay for basic expenses like groceries and utilities.

Some also invested the cash or found other, unspecified purposes for the money. Those may have included buying affordable life insurance; sales of life insurance policies have surged this year in the shadow of the pandemic.

But the two major political parties have disagreed on a number of issues regarding the next aid package, beginning with its size and scope. Biden and other Democrats think the government should spend at least $2.2 trillion; Republicans favor a price tag as low as $500 billion.

The president-elect said last week that Republicans may be more willing to bend once Trump is out of the picture.

If Biden is wrong and a breakthrough can come quickly after Congress' Thanksgiving break — and if it includes new direct payments — Americans could start receiving money by late December, based on how fast the cash started flowing the first time.

But if the negotiations fail again, a deal might have to wait for the new Congress and new administration in January — meaning no stimulus checks before February.

What to do while you wait

