Second 3-year-old boy in two days shot in Milwaukee; police say child is in critical condition

A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was struck by gunfire Saturday in an apparently accidental shooting, Milwaukee police said.

Police responded to the shooting about 7:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of North 52nd Street, according to a news release.

It was the second 3-year-old boy to suffer gunshot wounds in two days in Milwaukee. On Friday, police say Akai W. Stilo unintentionally shot himself and died from his injuries.

It was not immediately clear who shot the second child on Saturday. Police said the shooting appeared accidental, but that the investigation was still active.

Earlier Saturday, a 15-year-old boy suffered injuries that were not life-threatening in a shooting in the 2400 block of North 36th Street. An argument led to the shooting, police said.

Responding to Akai Stilo's death on Friday, Mayor Cavalier Johnson urged people to store their guns in a safe place.

"I am disturbed by all gun deaths in Milwaukee, but when the victim is a 3-yr-old, I am horrified," he said in a tweet. "There are too many guns in the hands of people who should not have them. All weapons must be locked and secured in a home."

Police asked anyone with information on the shootings to call 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or use the P3 Tips App.

Where to find free gun locks

United Neighborhood Center of Milwaukee, 1609 W. North Ave.

City on a Hill, 2224 W. Kilbourn Ave., during outreach events on the second Saturday of each month.

Milwaukee Christian Center, 807 S. 14th St., at their food pantry, which operates Monday through Thursday, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Neighborhood House of Milwaukee, 2819 W. Richardson Place.

Neu-Life Community Development, 2014 W. North Ave.

Silver Spring Neighborhood Center, 5460 N. 64th St.

COA Youth and Family Centers, 909 E. Garfield Ave. and 2320 W. Burleigh St.

Northcott Neighborhood House, 2460 N. Sixth St.

Journey House, 2110 W. Scott St.

All Milwaukee Fire Department stations and health centers run by the Milwaukee Health Department also hand out free gun locks. Directories for fire stations and health centers are available online.

