Second accuser takes stand at Trump’s NYC civil rape trial as lawyers say ex-president won't be testifying

NEW YORK — Donald Trump was accused of sexual assault by a second woman Tuesday in writer E. Jean Carroll’s bombshell civil rape case — as the former president’s lawyers confirmed he wouldn’t be taking the stand.

Jessica Leeds, 81, described being sexually assaulted by Trump on a midday flight to New York City in the late 1970s.

A former stockbroker who was a traveling saleswoman at the time, Leeds said Trump grabbed her breasts and put his hand up her skirt after she ended up seated next to him when she was bumped up to first class.

“The gentleman sitting by the window introduced himself as Donald Trump,” Leeds testified in Manhattan federal court. “We shook hands.”

Not long after, Leeds testified, Trump ambushed her in her seat, kissing and groping her as she tried to fight him off.

“There was no conversation. It was out of the blue,” Leeds said. “He was trying to pull me towards him. He was grabbing my breasts … It was like he had 40 zillion hands. It was a tussling match between the two of us. It was when he started putting his hand up my skirt that kind of gave me a jolt of strength and I managed to wiggle out of the seat,” Leeds said, describing how she stormed back to her seat in coach.

Leeds said the disturbing incident occurred in near-total silence, but she noticed another passenger looking at them with eyes like “saucers.”

“I don’t think there was a word or a sound made by either one of us,” Leeds said. “I can remember thinking that the people behind us must have thought something was going on.”

Leeds said she remembered thinking, “Where is the stewardess?”

“I realized nobody was going to help me,” she added. “I had to do it myself.”

The North Carolina woman, who was 37 at the time of the alleged assault, stayed on the plane until all passengers had disembarked, she testified. She didn’t consider speaking out about the assault in an era when “men could basically get away with a lot.”

Leeds decided to come forward when she heard Trump forcefully denying sexual misconduct allegations during his run for president in 2016. She told the jury she was “furious” because she knew first-hand that he was lying.

Story continues

Leeds is one of two women Carroll’s lawyers have included in their case to prove the Bergdorf Goodman assault was part of a pattern. They plan to call Natasha Stoynoff later this week, who claims Trump forced his tongue down her throat during a 2005 People magazine interview at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump has vehemently denied assaulting all three women, repeatedly denying Carroll’s claims on the basis she is not his “type.” He made similar statements about Leeds when she went public with her allegations as he ran against Hillary Clinton, telling his supporters, “Believe me, she would not be my first choice.”

Trump’s defense has alleged Carroll and two friends she told about the alleged assault fabricated it to sell a book and destroy him politically.

Jurors heard from one of those friends before Leeds: Lisa Birnbach, the first person Carroll told after the alleged incident.

The author and journalist corroborated Carroll’s account of the mid-1990s incident, telling the court she was preparing dinner for her small kids when a “breathless, hyperventilating, emotional” Carroll called her around 6 p.m.

Carroll told Birnbach that she had bumped into Trump on a shopping trip and that he’d asked her to help pick out a gift for a woman. Birnbach said she realized the situation was serious when Carroll described what happened when they got to the lingerie department dressing rooms.

“E. Jean said to me many times, ‘He pulled down my tights. He pulled down my tights,’” Birnbach testified.

Birnbach said she lowered her voice when Carroll described the assault.

“As soon as she said that, even though I knew my children didn’t know the word, I ducked out of the room,” Birnbach said. “I whispered, ‘E. Jean, he raped you. You should go to the police.’”

Birnbach recalled Carroll telling her, “No, no, no. I don’t want to go to the police.”

“I said, ‘He raped you. I’ll take you to the police.’”

But Carroll was adamant, Birnbach testified, swearing her to secrecy.

“She said, ‘Promise me you will never speak of this again. And promise me you’ll tell no one.’ And I promised her both those things.”

Weeks after the deadline to inform the court if he’d turn up had passed, Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina confirmed Tuesday he didn’t plan to testify.

Jurors will see him discuss the case in his taped deposition when he called Carroll a “whack job.”

On cross-examination with Tacopina, Leeds said she met Trump again a couple of years after the alleged assault, in 1981, while working at a gala at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Leeds, who worked for the Humane Society at the time, was distributing table numbers for each guest.

“I was handing out the table chips, Trump and his very, very pregnant wife, Ivana, came up to the table, and I looked at him, and I thought, ‘Boy, I remember you.’ I didn’t say anything, but it went through my head,” Leeds testified, describing Trump making a vulgar statement as he took a table number from her hands.

“He said, ‘I remember you. You’re that c--t from the airplane.’”

———