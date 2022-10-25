Second accuser testifies against Danny Masterson in rape trial

A second woman who said actor Danny Masterson raped her in the early 2000s testified Monday and Tuesday against the “That ‘70s Show” star.

The accuser said Masterson had sex with her in December 2003 while she was unconscious, Deadline reported.

“I asked him if I was unconscious the whole time and he said yes,” the woman said. “It broke my heart because I really trusted him.”

She said that when she woke up on that day in December 2003, she was bleeding, leading her to question Masterson. The two had a nearly six-year relationship beginning in the late 1990s, and the actor convinced her to convert to Scientology.

On Monday, the woman testified that Masterson also raped her in December 2001, according to Variety. She said that she told Scientologist leaders about the assault, and they said it was her fault.

“There was something I was doing or something I had done to deserve what he was doing to me,” said the woman, identified only as Jane Doe #3. “We are all responsible for the condition that we’re in — that is what we’re taught.”

The trial concerns three women who said Masterson raped them between 2001 and 2003. All the accusers were Scientologists at the time, but have since left the church. Masterson remains a member and has pleaded not guilty to all three counts of rape.

Another alleged victim, identified in court as Jane Doe #1, also testified that the church helped silence her.

“You can never be a victim,” the woman said last week. “No matter what happens, you’re always responsible.”

At one point during her testimony, Jane Doe #1 broke down in tears on the stand, and the trial was briefly paused. Jane Doe #3 appeared to be similarly traumatized on Tuesday, at one point crying and telling the court, “I can’t breathe,” according to Variety. Her testimony also resumed after a short break.

The third accuser, identified in court as Jane Doe #2, is also expected to testify as the trial continues.