Second aide to Rep. Matt Gaetz quits amid federal investigation, reportedly saying he didn't want to work at a tabloid

Charles Davis
·2 min read
Matt Gaetz cu
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 17: Representative Matt Gaetz, a Republican from Florida, listens during a markup on H.R. 7120, the "Justice in Policing Act of 2020," on June 17, 2020, in Washington, D.C. The House bill would make it easier to prosecute and sue officers and would ban federal officers from using choke holds, bar racial profiling, end "no-knock" search warrants in drug cases, create a national registry for police violations, and require local police departments that get federal funds to conduct bias training. Photo by Erin Scott-Pool via Getty Images

  • Florida Republican Matt Gaetz's legislative director quit last week, The New York Times reported.

  • Devin Murphy is the second staffer to quit amid a federal investigation into Gaetz.

  • Murphy reportedly told associates he wanted to focus on policy, not work at a tabloid.

Another staffer for Rep. Matt Gaetz has quit amid a federal investigation into the Florida Republican, The New York Times reported Thursday night.

Devin Murphy, Gaetz's legislative director, resigned last week, making him the second aide to quit since the investigation was made public. According to The Times, Murphy "told associates that he was interested in writing bills, not working at TMZ."

Murphy had worked for Gaetz since 2017.

A spokesperson for Gaetz did not immediately return Insider's request for comment.

News for the departure comes the same day that Gaetz's press shop released a statement, attributed to "The Women of the Office," offering support for the beleaguered congressman, who has denied that he engaged in human trafficking, paid for sex using campaign funds, or had a sexual relationship with an underage woman.

Earlier on Thursday, a lawyer for Gaetz's friend and political ally, Joel Greenberg, announced that his client may be close to reaching a plea deal with the US Department of Justice. Greenberg has been charged with sex trafficking, among other crimes.

"I'm sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today," the lawyer, Fritz Scheller, told reporters.

Gaetz is reportedly under federal investigation over possible sex trafficking. Gaetz has denied all allegations made against him, saying that he has never paid for sex.

Read the original article on Business Insider

